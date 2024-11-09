The Science of Loss Reversal

BlackEconomics.org®

As we watched former US Presidential Candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver her concession speech just a couple of days back, we saw that she and those in the audience at Howard University wore considerable hurt on their faces. The hurt reflected failed expectations about America. After all the history of Blacks in America that need not be repeated, all the valiant mental and physical efforts to convince America of our merit, and after all the positive thoughtful and meditative energies that were released, the reality is that on January 20, 2025, Donald Trump is now scheduled to couple #47 with his #45.

The lost election, while seemingly too burdensome and too painful to bear, is reversable. The reversal will not be observable immediately, but the reversal must begin in our (Black Americans’) minds right now. If we envision it, see it in its many forms as we research it, plan it, and operationalize the reversal plan, then it will materialize before our eyes, the eyes of all others in the nation, and before the world in the not-too-distant future.

To reverse this painful loss, we need our Black scientists to formulate a fool proof plan. We cannot forget that we are the world’s first scientists and that we produced all fundamental sciences on which the world rests today. Some tweaking, broadening, and deepening has occurred at the margins, but the foundations of science were laid by our ancestors.

The required science cannot be hazy or fuzzy. It must be realistic, practical, and hard. In this case, our hypotheses, experiments, analyses, and synthetizations should commence with the following question: “Why did this momentous loss occur?” Moreover, the following three primary falsifiable hypotheses should be among those tested.

If you believe that votes determined the election’s outcome, then consider that:

Many Black Americans are no longer wedded to the idea that we must be knitted indelibly into a US nation that rides on a US Government that has facilitated our use and abuse for 400-plus years. Therefore, many Black American did not view a Kamala Harris victory as a prioritized requirement in our forward-looking strategy. In considering Barack Obama’s (BO’s) and Kamala’s runs, the following factors were transparent, and they determined, in part, the outcome of the election: Kamala was made too Black. Whites and Blacks alike forced a requirement on Kamala to be Black. As TMHEM determined: “They (Whites) will never accept you (Blacks); it is not in their nature.” There was never a requirement for BO to be Black. Throughout his entire political life, BO has never fully ingratiated himself in Blackness. His Blackness, even with a stately Black wife and family, has always been tangential. BO has always been presented with an undertone of Afrikan royalty. Not so for Kamala. Her father was and is a brilliant mind like BO, Sr.’s, but Kamala’s father is from a Caribbean island known for its many slave plantations, while BO, Sr. was an Afrikan (Kenyan)! Whites will not tell you, but they know our history and they respect Afrikans because we are their fathers and mothers of all human civilizations. Therefore, great deference is extended to Afrikans from the continent.

While there are more Jews in the America and the world than even Jews will admit, and although Jews have been at the heart of global developments for a very long time, to this day, a mostly unstated reality in today’s world of political correctness is that many Christian and Islamic adherents (the top two world religions) harbor anti-Jewish sentiments. Also, there remains in the human psyche confusion about who is most often in control in households. Therefore, given that confusion, the thinking of many American voters had to be: “She might sit in the chair behind the desk in the Oval Office, and her signature may be affixed to official documents, but she is an extension of her Jewish husband. The ongoing war in the Middle East may have intensified the anti-Jewish sentiment. Kamala was not viewed as being as qualified as BO . Consider their childhood upbringings, their college and professional educations, and their political careers. A fair assessment would rank BO heads and shoulders above Kamala. BO jumped on a rocket and landed in the “People’s House” (no longer the “White House”). Kamala, on the other hand, was and is viewed as a “social climber” who followed a winding path to the Vice-Presidency.

. Consider their childhood upbringings, their college and professional educations, and their political careers. A fair assessment would rank BO heads and shoulders above Kamala. BO jumped on a rocket and landed in the “People’s House” (no longer the “White House”). Kamala, on the other hand, was and is viewed as a “social climber” who followed a winding path to the Vice-Presidency. Black leadership (still mainly male) did not attach its wagon to the Kamala donkey the way it attached its wagons to BO’s donkey. If you concur with a notion to which we adhere that matters of substantial importance all over the world are not left to chance, then consider the following third hypothesis: The oligarch and plutocrat controllers of global outcomes needed only one consideration when determining the election’s outcome: January 6, 2021. Donald Trump cultivated supreme leadership over a sizeable segment of the US White population. That segment displayed a willingness to pay the ultimate price on January 6 allegedly at Trump’s urging. When considering the election’s winner and the related likely fallout, it became obvious that the worst-case scenario that could arise from the election was an angry White mob that could produce anarchy in the nation if Trump was not the victor. Irrefutable evidence was in plain sight that many Trump supporters had already exhibited a willingness to part with significant financial resources and valuable lifetime behind bars in support of the Trump cause. Accordingly, oligarchs and plutocrats flipped the switch without a flinch to the Trump option.

You may argue with our hypotheses. We invite you to formulate your own hypotheses in a systematic and scientific manner, and then gather high-quality scientists to falsify or confirm them.

Black America may have already reached a point of seeming irrelevance in the US except as consumers. This will certainly prove to be true if we remain disunited. Relatedly, there is a certain reality that our disunity guarantees our demise as a People. Not tomorrow or next year; however, unless we unify, we will suffer the consequences of an ongoing operational plan to make Black Americans—increasingly a fragmented shadow of our former selves—fade slowly but surely from the American landscape.

On the other hand, as long as a remnant remains, it is possible that those known as Black Americans can rise to produce a complete reversal of the loss experienced on November 5, 2024. We do not make this statement lightly. Know that the “successful” often plant seeds of their own demise as part of their success. In this case, the Kamala Harris loss may serve to unleash one of the most powerful possible forces against White America—the Black woman. It is well known that a woman’s fury is unparalleled. We modify that statement slightly: A Black woman’s fury is unparalleled.

Rest assured that the Black woman is uniquely qualified to—in full partnership with Black men—absorb the quick cutting hurt inflicted by Kamala’s loss, and to engineer a complete reversal of that loss. Black women and men have always been wonderful scientists. We invite the world to observe as Black women and men confront a defining decision to use every form of science to identify and follow a path that leads Black Americans and Black People of the world back to vicegerency of our Earth home.

