Tammy Baldwin Delivers U.S. Senate Victory Speech

On November 7th, Tammy Baldwin delivered remarks announcing her victory after being officially declared the winner of the Wisconsin U.S. Senate race.

Hello! From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to the people of Wisconsin for putting their trust in me to continue to be their fighter in Washington.

The way we won this race is the way I have always approached the job: we did everything – everywhere – all at once.

I travel to red, purple, blue; rural, urban, and suburban parts of our state, listen to people – REALLY listen to people – and deliver for them. And in turn, these Wisconsinites showed up for me.

It’s the farmers and the dairy industry who I’ve fought alongside, earning the endorsement of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.

It’s the workers on foundry floors who are getting more business because of my Made in America laws.

It’s the LGBTQ families who saw through the nasty attack campaign and knew I had their back to live their lives free from hate and discrimination.

And, it’s the women who had their rights stripped away and saw me on the frontlines fighting for their freedoms.

And while I am overjoyed at our victory, I have to acknowledge the results of the presidential race. While we worked our hearts out to elect Kamala Harris, I recognize that the people of Wisconsin chose President Trump and I respect their choice.

You know that I will always fight for Wisconsin. That means working with President Trump to deliver for our state and that means standing up to him when he does not have our best interest at heart.

For those of you who know me, you know that getting things done for people, making life a bit better for people, is why I got into public service.

I saw at a young age that the deck was too often stacked against working people. When I was nine years old, I became ill, was hospitalized for months, and while I recovered — I was forever branded as a child with a “pre-existing condition” and insurance companies refused to cover me, so I spent my childhood without insurance. I know this is something millions of people across America remember all too well.

But you sent me to Congress and we beat the healthcare giants and the Big Pharmaceutical companies. Now people with preexisting conditions are protected, young people can stay on their parents’ health care until they’re 26 years old thanks to a provision I wrote, and drug prices are finally. coming down.

You know, we all deserve a politics with less vitriol, less division, less hatred, and fewer lies… well actually no lies.

Because it’s time we come together and tackle the problems that are actually facing working people and communities across our state. It’s time we put the politics of division behind us.

It’s time we lower costs for working families, deliver more affordable health care, continue our fight for a Made in Wisconsin economy, and redouble our effort to pass my Women’s Health Protection Act so every woman has the same rights and freedoms regardless of their state, county, or zip code!

It’s time we follow our state motto and continue our march, Forward.

I want to end by thanking everyone who made this victory possible.

I have an amazing and talented campaign team… from finance to field, communications to compliance and so much more. And they have worked their hearts out. They are led by my campaign manager, Scott Spector, who is both politically brilliant and brings out the best in his whole team.

I also have a wonderful team in my Senate office who work diligently serving the people of our state. Thank you to Ken Reidy in DC and to Sarah Anstaett in Wisconsin for your leadership of our team. And thank you to all of the public servants in our office.

And our state has the most dedicated volunteers anywhere in the country. We could not have done this without the tens of thousands of Wisconsinites who knocked on doors and made phone calls to win this race.

I also want to thank my Aunt Sara who came all the way from Seattle to knock doors in Milwaukee, the city where she grew up. Thank you to Maria for being my number one supporter.

And to the people of Wisconsin, thank you for putting your trust in me as your United States Senator. Let’s get to work!