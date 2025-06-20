Trump Administration Announces Plan to Shutter 988 Lifeline for LGBTQ+ Youth in 30 Days

Baldwin: “During Pride Month, the Trump Administration is telling LGBTQ+ kids that they don’t matter and don’t deserve help when they are in crisis”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) released the following statement after the Trump Administration’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced their plans to shut down the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth in 30 days. The Lifeline’s specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth has received over 1.2 million crisis contacts since 2022, with an increasing number of contacts each year.

“I worked hard to stand up a special line for LGBTQ+ youth because we are losing too many of our kids to suicide, and it’s well past time we did something about it. Children facing dark times and even contemplating taking their life often have nowhere else to turn besides this 988 Lifeline, and the Trump Administration is cruelly and needlessly taking that away,” said Senator Baldwin. “During Pride Month, a time to celebrate the progress we’ve made, the Trump Administration is taking us a step back and telling LGBTQ+ kids that they don’t matter and don’t deserve help when they are in crisis. This is not the final chapter of this story, and I’ll fight tooth and nail to protect these children. Suicide prevention has been and should continue to be a nonpartisan issue, and I call on my Republican colleagues who have long supported this program to fight for these kids, too. The children and teens who rely on 988 need our help, and it’s our duty to protect this literal lifeline for hundreds of thousands before it’s too late.”

Senator Baldwin wrote the legislation to create the three-digit 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and fought to stand up a pilot program for LGBTQ+ youth to address higher rates of suicide and mental health challenges among this population. As chair of the appropriations subcommittee that funds 988, Senator Baldwin led the effort to ensure 988 was adequately funded, including providing funding for specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth. That funding has ultimately been included in appropriations bills that have passed with overwhelmingly bipartisan support. Recognizing the overwhelming need for these services, Congress expanded the program beyond a pilot in fiscal year 2023.

The Trevor Project found that nearly 40 percent of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the previous year, and 12 percent of LGBTQ+ young people attempted suicide – rates much higher than those present among non-LGBTQ+ youth. These specialized services connect LGBTQ+ youth with specially trained crisis counselors, similar to other dedicated programs for veterans and service members. In May, reports surfaced that President Trump’s proposed budget would eliminate 988’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program, prompting Senator Baldwin to lead a letter condemning the proposal.