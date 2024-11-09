MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC C Building Auditorium – Abatement, Selective Demolition & Fireproofing Re-Spray

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2024-010

DUE: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

DMC C Building Auditorium – Abatement, Selective Demolition & Fireproofing Re-Spray

PROJECT # 2025503.01

Single Prime Contract including: Asbestos Abatement Work, Demolition Work, Electrical Demo, Fireproofing Re-Spray Work, HVAC Demo

************************************************

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the time & date shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A mandatory tour of the project sites will be conducted. See Instructions to Bidders for details.

4. Bids will be publicly opened immediately after they are due in Room M70, MATC, 700 W. State St., Milw., WI 53233, virtually at meet.google.com/txx-nbac-efu or by phone at (US) +1 716-324-2169, PIN 124 028 964#

5. A goal of 20% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications and is strongly recommended.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.