The Socioeconomics of Gnosis

BlackEconomics.org®

Why should one be concerned about possessing very limited knowledge of one’s origin(s) and the reason(s) for, or the meaning(s) of, one’s existence?

One reasonable response is the adage: “If you are not at the dining table when decisions are made, then you should take care to ensure that you are not on the menu!”

For Black Americans, although a tremendous amount of research has been performed to reveal our past origin(s) and the historical process that has landed us where we are in 2024, that knowledge is not very widely diffused within Black America. Given another famous adage: “If we neither know explicitly about our origin(s) nor fully comprehend the reason(s) for, or meaning(s) of, our present condition, then what moorings do we have from which to plot a well-informed (wise) path to a favorable future? Rephrased differently, we should ask: In the absence of such knowledge, can we parthenogenically birth new possibilities for our future that are outside the current paradigm, and can ensure that those possibilities are in our best interest?

Whether considering this line of questioning from a religious/spiritual or economic perspective, it is easy to deduce that because our current existence, which is largely the result of “others’” actions and efforts, a logical strategy should always be to escape—extricate ourselves from the existence. This is certainly a “no brainer” after observing evidence that the “others” have not been benevolent hosts.

With this gnosis (knowledge/awareness) in hand, we could and probably should expend energy and effort enquiring about the “why” of others’ actions and how we can better position ourselves in the short and long run to escape/extricate as a first response. Therefore, we should call into question Black America’s decision to acquiesce, suggest, or “go along to get along” when we were in positions to operationalize the just suggested first response.

Having failed to adopt the most logical first response and after an arising of awareness, Black Americans find ourselves in a condition of partial wokeness that is quite strange. While we are very active in social media amidst voluminous information about our existence, while our skills and abilities gained through “education” are at an all-time high, while our so-called “spending power” exceeds all previous levels and is rising, and while there are more “Black faces in high places” than ever before, Black Americans’ (the racial/ethnic group) relative socioeconomic position in the US has not improved substantially, and is not likely to improve without purposeful and special intervention. It appears that Black America’s starting point for deciding how to navigate our existence was without sufficient gnosis. We decided to remain within a framework that is always and everywhere designed to constrain us and ensure our position/status at or near the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder.

Do not be befuddled: This is not to contend that a mandatory requirement for an improvement in Black America’s socioeconomic status is physical relocation. A bird in the forest and a bird in town is a bird in either place. The inference is that the most fundamental change that is required by Black Americans to enable a change in our socioeconomic condition is a change in mind. Why has our mind not changed? Because it is nearly totally preoccupied with others’ minds which are being implanted continuously. This “infotainment” is subtle brainwashing and mind control that prohibits us from mining our minds to formulate and undertake the mental parthenogenesis required to escape/extricate ourselves from physical and mental bondage.

Having identified a concern, let us add one small note before suggesting potential actions to consider to improve our socioeconomic outcomes. The Afrikan mind is unique. Remember that it is a scientific mind that discovered all existing foundational knowledge known in the world today. Therefore, it is possible that such a wonderous Afrikan mind is within us today and is available for use to the extent that we learn how to access it. Conversely, we should be careful to not adopt practices that precludes the Afrikan Mind from being available to us: e.g., failing to treat properly the vessel that contains the mind by consuming improper foods, beverages, and medicines; and not performing physical and mental activities (exercises) that optimize the mind. Be certain that our enemies (opposers against whom we compete) know this very well and brook no delay and spare no expense to keep us from gaining full and complete access to our Afrikan mind.

Is there a formula for ensuring access to our Afrikan mind? First, respond appropriately to the just-highlighted actions that are barriers preventing access to our Afrikan mind. Second, be overly stringent in restricting our consumption of infotainment media—in all forms and genres. Third, be a seeker of “beneficial” gnosis through fasting and praying/meditating. By “beneficial,” we mean seeking to benefit more than the self. Fourth, read every good thing. Remember that we are microcosms of the macrocosm and can come to valuable realizations simply by focusing on ourselves and “going within” to unearth invaluable gems.

How can we ensure the motivation and energy required to operationalize this strategy will be available? For the young, expectations are everything! Couple the latter point with a challenge and one brews a mighty cocktail that can power our youth. We should inform our youth that gnosis (some obtainable through educational processes, but the latter is certainly not the only path to gnosis) is a key source to success and power.

Those who have the correct forms of knowledge—either in their person or as a resource—are at the top of the socioeconomic pyramid. If we want to be the best, then we must have the correct gnosis. Moreover, our youth readily assume challenges and generally outperform.

For those beyond youth, we, too, should strive to be the best and should be willing to strive to achieve that lofty position by planning, establishing goals, and working to achieve them—no matter how challenging they may be.

©B Robinson

10/25/24