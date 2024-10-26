Rock the Vote to Host ‘Milwaukeeland’ Featuring Free Performance by Lil Uzi Vert This Saturday, October 26

Free Immersive Event in Partnership with the City of Milwaukee to Celebrate Kick-off to Early Voting with Local Community, Culture and Music.

Lil Uzi Vert to Perform at a Block Party at Milwaukee Area Technical College Early Vote Site

MILWAUKEE — Rock the Vote, the long-standing non-partisan non-profit dedicated to empowering young people through civic engagement is partnering with the City of Milwaukee to host Milwaukeeland – a FREE concert and community festival designed to celebrate the first Saturday of early voting.

“Rock the Vote along with all the performers and supporters are adding to the enthusiasm surrounding early voting. Especially in Milwaukee, young people will help decide who leads this country, and their votes matter,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “This is a great time to celebrate with music in a way that reinforces the importance of civic engagement.”

A block party outside Milwaukee Area Technical College from 10 am-3 pm CT, Milwaukeeland will showcase the city’s vibrant spirit with carnival games, hip-hop roller rinks, minigolf, half-pipe competitions, street style, and the best of the Milwaukee food truck scene. Early voting will be accessible at Milwaukee Area Technical College, and attendees are encouraged to vote before or during the block party.

“As early voting kicks off in Wisconsin, Milwaukeeland will serve as an avenue for young Milwaukeeans to come together in community to express their voices and cast their votes.” said Carolyn DeWitt, President and Executive Director of Rock the Vote. “Milwaukeeland aims to break down barriers to voting and center young people in the civic process, all while celebrating the community around them.

Lil Uzi Vert is expected to perform at 1pm CT. The public should arrive by 10am CT on Saturday for a chance to secure VIP tickets or by 12pm CT to guarantee general admission tickets.

Tickets are free and can be obtained at www.Milwaukeeland.com.