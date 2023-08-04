The Heritage Chorale of Milwaukee presents: INSPIRATION on Aug 6 at Redeeemer Lutheran Church

Time: August 6th, 2023 at 3pm

Location: Redeemer Lutheran Church Auditorium, 631 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233

A Concert in which Heritage Chorale uses decades of tradition to draw people together, whether at home or abroad, men and women, of all faiths and races, combining their amazing voices with the sounds of different musical instruments to create “great beauty out of and in defiance of oppression and evil.”

There is no fee to attend. A free-will offering will be collected to support the missions of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

This event will include performances by guest soloists Sheri Williams Pannell and Carol Haywood. Our Guest Director is Myron Heaton (The Myron Heaton Chorale, Las Vegas).

The performance will cover several wonderful types of music, including spirituals, classical and gospel works, as well as R&B and a little jazz.

The event is meant to celebrate and commemorate the people that have inspired us over the years, including but not limited to: our founder Ms. Ella Washington; G. Dwight Hamilton; Dr. Wallace Cheatham; the New Jubilee Choir, and numerous other individuals, organizations and churches. We gratefully acknowledge the encouragement and participation of members of the Lutheran A Cappella Choir.