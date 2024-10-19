Brothers: Tell Me What You Want

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

The importance of engaging Black male voters, in the upcoming election, cannot be overstated. While I concede that the context is not exactly what I should be quoting in a political discussion, the sentiment in the opening lines of Dru Hill’s popular song “Tell Me” is completely apropos. Many are asking brothers, who are considering sitting out the fall trip to the polls, to tell us what you want or need to be engaged.

The Black Male Voter Project, an organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement among Black men, earlier this summer, joined forces to host the No Cap Conference. I recently became acquainted with the term “No Cap” when talking with my 19-year-old colleague. It means “no lies” or that “this is the truth.” This was a political conference that sought to educate and motivate “a sector of young Black men who are disengaged and unlikely to vote in the November election” through the art of “Rapping,” per a report that appeared on ABC News “Nightline.”

According to the outlet, “Popular underground rappers sparred bar for bar to earn cash prizes and bragging rights as a packed crowd cheered them on. There were no slogans, no campaign buttons, and no candidates.” It further stated, “The rap battle was an appetizer for No Cap conference-goers, and civic education was the main course. Attendees, many of whom have never voted in any election, participated in seminars about election misinformation and the history of the 15th Amendment, which granted African American men the right to vote”. I had chills when I learned about this event. It was an opportunity for brothers to tell us how they felt, what they needed, and what we didn’t always understand.

Recently, there have been many conversations, gatherings, and events to garner the exact type of information. Black men have made it known that they feel disengaged, marginalized, and taken for granted. They have been talked at and not to. They are frustrated and ready or planning to tap out.

This is why I appreciate Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent announcement about creating an opportunity agenda for Black men. She has taken significant strides to connect with this crucial demographic, recognizing that their voices and votes are not only vital to the Democratic Party’s success but also to the future of our communities. In stark contrast, we must reflect on the absence of real policies from former President Donald Trump aimed at uplifting Black men—a group that faces profound challenges in terms of unemployment, education, and homeownership.

In the heart of Milwaukee and across the nation, the statistics tell a compelling story. Black male unemployment rates remain alarmingly high, and systemic barriers have long hindered economic opportunities for this demographic. Graduation rates, the academic achievement gap, and educational disparities translate directly into economic inequality. Far too many Black men must work twice as hard to get half as much.

Homeownership is another critical area where Black men face significant challenges. Despite being a cornerstone of wealth accumulation in America, homeownership rates for Black men are dishearteningly low. The homeownership rate for Black Americans hovers around 44%, compared to 74% for white Americans.

In this pivotal moment, it is imperative that Black male voters recognize their power and the impact of their vote. Engagement is not just about casting a ballot; it’s about holding elected officials accountable and demanding the change our communities deserve. I want to remind my brothers that sitting out elections doesn’t get you what you need, voting does. No Cap.