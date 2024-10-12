Quarter of Milwaukee County Homicides Since 2023 Occurred in Two ZIP Codes

By Edgar Mendez

Dennis Walton, a radio show host and community organizer, is in the know about what’s happening in the 53206 and 53209 ZIP code areas on the North Side of Milwaukee.

After all, he’s frequented or lived in them all his life.

Yet, even he was surprised to learn that 81 homicides, 26% of the total murders in Milwaukee County from Jan. 1, 2023 to Sept. 5, 2024, had occurred there, according to data provided by Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“That’s an astronomical amount of Black lives being lost,” Walton said.

During that time frame, 313 individuals, including 43 in 53209 and 38 in 53206, were victims of homicide in Milwaukee County. Eighty percent of the murder victims were Black.

Milwaukee County homicide data differs from City of Milwaukee homicide data. County data includes cases from Milwaukee suburbs such as West Allis and Brown Deer and also homicides determined to be justified by the District Attorney’s Office, according to Domagalski.

‘The most horrendous result‘

Walton said much of the bloodshed in the area stems from systemic poverty.

“Systemic poverty produces environments that are devastated like 53206 and 53209,” he said. “Murders are probably the most horrendous result.”

Other contributors, he said, are a failing educational system, drug addictions fueled by pharmaceutical companies, a lack of skilled leadership in Milwaukee and poor distribution of resources.

“You have to address all of those things if we’re going to look at how we’re going to save our community from these types of violent situations,” Walton said.

By the numbers

While 53206 and 53209 have experienced the most homicides of any ZIP code area since 2023, many other Milwaukee neighborhoods also have experienced more than 20 murders, including 53210 (34), 53208 (28), 53218 (25) and 53216 (23). All except 53208, which also encompasses parts of the West Side, are located on the North Side of Milwaukee.

Twelve percent of homicide victims were classified as Hispanic, and 8% were white. Eighty-three percent of victims were men. Forty victims, representing 13% of the total homicides in Milwaukee County, were under the age of 18, according to data from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

‘Some areas have gotten worse’

Barbara Smith, a 53206 resident and also a past president of the resident-led community group Amani United, said she’s seen efforts from community groups, residents and others have resulted in some improvements in 53206.

“In some areas, it’s gotten worse,” she said. “What I have noticed is some of the things that are occurring are not from people who reside here. It’s foolishness that’s coming in from somewhere else.”

Tony Abdul, owner of Krazy Nachos, a corner store at 1200 W. Keefe Ave. in 53206, said one of the main challenges is that residents are scared to report criminals.

“The bad apples know that they can get away with things like shooting guns,” Abdul said. “It’s sad.”

According to data provided by the Milwaukee Police Department, 55% of homicides in the city in 2023 have been cleared and 60% of 2024 homicides have been cleared.

‘We got to stop being afraid’

June Walter and Joe Thornton, who lived in 53209 before moving to 53206, said the high rate of murders stems from the fact that many people have guns and don’t hesitate to use them.

“Ask the wrong question or look at somebody the wrong way and you could be next,” said Walter.

Thornton said the 53206 and 53209 neighborhoods need help from police to get the guns off the street but also more involvement from residents.

“We got to stop being afraid and bring back neighborhood watches,” he said.

The Milwaukee Police Department recovered 3,297 guns, including 1,052 stolen guns in 2023. So far this year, officers have recovered 2,182 guns. Of that number, 586 of the weapons were stolen.

As for Walton, he said he wants to see leadership in Milwaukee be more accountable for the violence and allocate resources to stop it.

“When resources are coming into a community, they’re not being distributed in a way that you can see a significant change,” he said. “From the political level, nonprofit leadership, to the educational system, we’re failing in all areas of leadership in the neighborhoods that need it the most.”

