Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Advocates for Kamala Harris’s Economic Vision at Milwaukee Event

By Karen Stokes

An Economic Opportunity Event featuring Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff took place on Tuesday at Diamond Discs International located on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The Second Gentleman began his speech by addressing the escalating situation in Israel and the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in the southern states of North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. He noted that governors in the affected states have indicated that the administration is working hand in hand with them to ensure they have the necessary resources. He emphasized that the President and Vice President are dedicated to supporting these communities well beyond the immediate emergency response phase.

“Everywhere we go, it’s the same thing. People are ready for Kamala to be president of the United States. They’re ready for somebody who understands them, somebody who understands the economy, somebody who actually cares about you and brings real solutions to the table,” Emhoff said.

“She’s taking the fight directly to Donald Trump right to his face. It’s no surprise he’s ducking a second debate because she kicked his ass at the first debate because we need a president whose toughness is actually real — not just this reality TV fake tough guy routine.”

“Kamala Harris is a capitalist,” Emhoff said. “She’s pro-growth, she’s pro-innovation, pro-technology, she’s pro-business but also supports workers. All these things can work at the same time.”

Even though Kamala Harris’ economic plan does overlap with aspects of Bidenomics, there are also key differences.

Emhoff highlighted Harris’ economic plan as having three tiers.

“First, she aims to lower costs, providing over $100 million in tax cuts. This includes a $6,000 child tax credit for the first year of a child’s life, crucial for families just starting out.

She has a plan to combat price gouging, balancing support for businesses with accountability. Her proposal extends insulin price caps for seniors to all Americans and includes a plan for affordable housing, targeting the construction of three million new homes and offering $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.”

“The second pillar focuses on investing in innovation and entrepreneurship, with a goal of creating 25 million new businesses in her first term. She plans to allocate one-third of contract dollars to small businesses. The third pillar emphasizes ensuring that America leads in future industries,” he said.

“More than 90 CEOs have endorsed Kamala. Mark Cuban has made a great case for why Kamala is the right choice for the economy. She’s going to create an economy that works for all of us, it’s forward looking, and it’s going to invest in technology, and innovation. She also knows we have to come together,” Emhoff said. “She knows we have so much more in common than what divides us. This is the most important election of our lifetime. Every single vote is going to matter here in Wisconsin.”

Emhoff referenced Michelle Obama’s quote about the importance of voting in such large numbers that it leaves no doubt and counters any attempts at suppression. “We need to win, and we need to win big,” he stated.

Harris will be in Wisconsin, a critical swing state on Thursday in the Fox Valley.