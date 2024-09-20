Young Black and Brown Milwaukeeans Weigh in on the Election

By Dakota Barnes-Rush, Hannah Freireich, Meredith Melland, PrincessSafiya Byers and Sophia Tiedge

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Do you plan to vote in November and why?

NNS posed that question to young Black and Brown Milwaukeeans. Here’s what they had to say:

‘A vital way to contribute’

Name: Lisset Perez Jaramillo

Age: 24

Occupation: Anti-human trafficking advocate

Do you plan to vote in November?

“Yes.”

Why is voting important?

“Voting is important because I believe it is a vital way for me to contribute and exercise my right to shape the direction of our country. By casting my ballot, I can vote in support of policies and leadership that align with my values and priorities. Voting is a way to engage in the democratic process and exercise my civic duty while ensuring that diverse perspectives are represented.”

What are the big issues?

“As a young voter, I’m particularly focused on immigration policy, education reform and international relationships. I believe that clear and humane immigration policies are essential for creating a more inclusive and secure society while supporting the social and economic growth of the country. Education reform is essential for providing equal access to high-quality education and preparing future leaders for a rapidly changing world. Additionally, supporting diplomatic efforts, conflict resolution and peace-building initiatives to prevent and resolve conflicts around the world is a significant concern, especially given current geopolitics and issues of security.”

‘It would be a disservice if I didn’t vote’

Name: Juwairiyah Sa-eed Abubakar

Age: 22

Occupation: Student attending Marquette University

Do you plan to vote in November?

“Yes.”

Why is voting important?

“Being a Black woman, so many different people over the course of U.S. history have fought and died to give me the right to vote, so having that right right now would be a disservice if I didn’t vote. If you really want to see a change, you have to do the groundwork and do the research to see who you want to vote for at the federal level but also local level. If you can scroll on TikTok for an hour, you can see the different policies each candidate stands for.”

What are the big issues?

“There is nothing specific that I am paying attention to, but I think Project 2025 is interesting with the potential dismantling of the Department of Education, I don’t want to say that it will directly affect us but it kind of will. There are many aspects of Project 2025 to be concerned about. No matter who wins, I feel like it won’t be that big of a difference.”

‘We need to focus on the bigger picture’

Name: Isiah Culp

Age: 24

Occupation: UPS worker

Do you plan to vote in November?

Unsure.

Why is voting important?

“I think voting is important because it makes people feel like they have a say in the decisions that lawmakers make.”

What are the big issues?

“There isn’t a lot that I’m concerned with. Presidency doesn’t have an impact on my union work. The past 10 years, people have said it’s been the same at UPS so I’m not really concerned with who is in office. Prices of everything go up every year and it is normal. … I just want to see a lower crime rate and a safer border. It stops a lot of the problems happening here in the U.S. like fentanyl and homelessness. We need to focus on the bigger picture and keep the United States safe and allow for our citizens to be safe and raise a family.”

‘I vote because it’s my right’

Name: Krystal Reed

Age: 37

Occupation: Journalist and educator

Do you plan to vote in November?

“Yes.”

Why is voting important?

“People have fought and created space for our right to vote. So I think about whether we want to go back or do we want to go forward. I vote because it’s my right. And because I want to be a part of how things are going and I get my say through my vote.”

What are the big issues?

“Because I am an educator, I think about education and how that will be impacted as well as economic opportunity. “

‘We need a president that cares’

Name: Iyana Pacheco-Nolen

Age: 23

Occupation: Caregiver

Do you plan to vote in November?

“Yes.”

Why is voting important?

“The only reason I want to vote is because we need a president that’s going to care for the people. Our communities need better. I feel like the right president can give us all a second chance.”

What are the big issues?

“Things have been getting worse when it comes to our safety. I’m concerned about all the missing children and car thefts. We need women’s rights, and we need someone who cares for the community.”

‘Voting is really one of the only ways to make your voice heard’

Name: Martin Stennis Jr.

Age: 28

Occupation: Coordinator for BID #32, gymnastics coach and developer

Do you plan to vote in November?

“I do plan to vote.”

Why is voting important?

“Throughout the antebellum times, our people, our free people, not only did we fight for the right to vote in all the northern states, where we were freed, we fought after in the post-antebellum and Reconstruction era. And actually when we did vote, it was noticeable. We made change. … Voting is really one of the only ways to make your voice heard. It’s heard a lot more when you do it locally and statewide.”

What are the big issues?

“Education. So not just making sure education is equitable across all districts, all ZIP codes, but making sure it’s inclusive in a sense. It shouldn’t be white-washed. … So education for one, women’s autonomy for another and workforce development.”

‘I am voting because all of our voices matter’

Name: Deonte Chappelle Jr.

Age: 19

Occupation: Caregiver

Do you plan to vote in November?

“I am voting because all of our voices matter. Especially young voters, because we determine how we want our future to look like, as far as from a political standpoint.”

Why is voting important?

“It’s important to vote because our vote determines how the world will be for present day and future generations.”

What are the big issues?

“The big issues facing our community right now are the lack of financial teachings, the systemic racism and segregation Milwaukee has and the homeless crisis and the fact that we consider someone living in a tent as housed.”

“Like a homeless person could be living in a tent because they don’t have a home but, according to our state they are looked at as having a roof over their head so they are housed.”

‘If you don’t vote, you forfeit your right to complain’

Name: Steven Concepcion

Age: 19

Occupation: Accounting intern at Waterstone Mortgage Corp.

Do you plan to vote in November?

“I will definitely be voting. This will be my first presidential election that I’ll be a part of, so I’m excited for that, and I’m excited to vote because I’m excited to be a part of the change that our country very much needs.”

Why is voting important?

“I believe if you don’t vote, you forfeit your right to complain. If you see problems, if you see something that’s wrong, the only way you can act on it, and we do have freedom of speech, but the only way that there’s going to be changes, is if you vote. You can say all you want on social media.”

What are the big issues?

“The biggest issue facing our community is that we call ourselves the United States, but we are not united at all. It is the biggest, biggest, like diverse country ever, not diverse in a good way, diverse, and that we argue all the time about the littlest things, and that no one can get along, and we can’t agree to disagree on politics. It’s either one way or the highway for a lot of people.”

‘Obligation to my ancestors’

Name: Mark Peterson Jr.

Age: 36

Occupation: Counselor and recruiter for Educational Opportunity Programs and Student Support Services at Marquette University

Do you plan to vote in November?

“I am voting, but it is difficult. I am tired of the lesser of two evils type of situation. I’m just approaching voting a bit differently, and, yeah, just much more focused on candidates. Platform, platforms and voting for the issues on the table opposed to a party.

Why is voting important?

“I believe it’s important to vote… Part one, just my lineage history that comes behind voting. Feel an obligation to my ancestors, right? But beyond that, it’s just active participation. I don’t really believe in complaining without doing your research and casting your vote.”

What are the big issues?

“Our inability to have difficult conversations right amongst this melting pot of people that are identified as Americans. I think that it’s just, we’re not able to kind of shake this whole bicameral thought process of Democrat or Republican. So, yeah, we need to find a way to kind of shake those identities and help educate people about policies.”

‘If the economy could change’

Name: Miguel Gomez

Age: 26

Occupation: Truck driver

Are you planning to vote?

“Yes”

Why is it important to vote in this election?

“I feel like in the last election, the first one I could vote in, everything was brand new to me, and I didn’t take it too seriously as others did. When you’re young, you’re caught up with this and that and don’t have as much time to research. Once you’re older, you feel certain effects of the outcomes from the previous presidency.”

What are the big issues?

“I think a big one is the economy. Everyone has felt the impact of prices on day-to-day necessities. It seems like the prices of a home, gas and groceries have gone up. I’m in the market to buy a home in the next one to two years, that’s a life-changing purchase, and if the economy could change, that would be a big priority to me.”

“I think immigration policies are a big issue as well. I’ve always wanted to see a better path for immigrants to come into this country without doing it in an illegal manner. I work in an industry where a ton of workers are illegal, but they’re the backbone of the work we do.”