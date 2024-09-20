Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Thousands Expected for the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk in Milwaukee

Over 2000 walkers and runners are set to participate in the American Heart Association Southeastern Wisconsin Heart and Stroke Walk (Photo/American Heart Association)

By Karen Stokes

The American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk is a family affair (Photo/American Heart Association)

Coming this Saturday, September 21, over 2,000 people are set to attend the 2024 Southeastern Wisconsin Heart and Stroke Walk at Milwaukee’s Veterans Park this Saturday, hosted by the American Heart Association.

The 5K run supports life-saving research, enhances CPR education and training, and promotes equitable health for everyone.

By registering for the Heart & Stroke Walk/5k Run today, you are taking the first step to save lives. Every participant who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs, and more champions for equitable health.

The 5K run starts at 9 a.m. Registration for the run is $45 and includes a Finishers Medal. The walk begins at approximately 10:15 a.m., and there is no registration fee.

Scheduled speakers for this year’s event are Heart and Stroke Walk Chair Tom Westrick, President and CEO of Patient Care Solutions at GE HealthCare; featured survivor Matt Pemberton, director of core solutions for diagnostic cardiology at GE HealthCare; and Emcee Cyreia Sandlin of WISN12 News in Milwaukee.

While the Heart and Stroke Walk will continue to focus on health, well-being, and community-facing initiatives to drive equitable health, the key organization-wide mission focus is CPR and furthering efforts to build a Nation of Lifesavers.

According to the American Heart Association, nine out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a person’s chance of survival.

The American Heart Association has made a goal to double survival rates from cardiac arrest by 2030.

For more information visit www.heart.org.

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383