Versiti Blood Research Institute Breaks Ground on Expansion

New Renderings of VBRI Addition Released

Milwaukee –The Versiti Blood Research Institute (VBRI), recognized as one of the world’s premier blood health research centers, announced its expansion plans are moving forward at a ceremonial groundbreaking, located at 8727 West Watertown Plank Road at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa. Construction on the expansion project is scheduled to begin this month with an estimated completion date in 2026. New renderings of the VBRI addition were released to the public at the event. The project is expected to have a total economic impact for the state of more than half a billion dollars by 2050. HGA is serving as the architect and Mortenson is the general contractor for the new facility.

Versiti’s president and chief executive officer Chris Miskel was joined by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos; Mayor of Wauwatosa Dennis McBride; Bob Simi, executive director of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center; Jeff Gruhn, director of project development for Mortenson’s Wisconsin Operations; and approximately 100 community leaders to celebrate the additional services and research that this expansion will provide to the community and to the rest of the world.

The expansion is a state-of-the-art 79,000 square-foot addition that will nearly double VBRI’s research capacity, add approximately 100 new jobs and generate an estimated $19 million in additional tax revenue for the state of Wisconsin over 30 years. The new addition will expand the VBRI’s research capacity and promote the discovery of novel, more effective and less toxic therapies for a broad range of conditions that affect millions, positively impacting the health of residents across the state, nation and international community.

“Today, we celebrate a pivotal moment for the future of blood health as we break ground on the $79 million expansion of the Versiti Blood Research Institute,” said Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti. “This new, world-class facility will open in Wisconsin during 2026. We will attract leading scientific minds and fuel groundbreaking research, turning discoveries into lifesaving treatments that transform patient care worldwide.”

The VBRI is nearing capacity and plans to expand its current team of 31 principal scientists to approximately 50 in the next 5-7 years. Each new scientist will bring a team of up to 10 new colleagues, exponentially increasing the research community and enhancing the culture of collaboration.

The expansion is a $79 million project that will include donations and private funding. The State Building Commission released $10 million to support the VBRI’s plans to build the addition, reaffirming the state’s commitment to advancing blood health research.

Versiti is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit headquartered in Milwaukee, with more than 2,200 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. Learn more at Versiti.org/InvestinginHope.

About Versiti

Versiti is a world-class blood health organization with locations across the Midwest. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Versiti was formed with a mission of service to improve patient outcomes, advance the field of personalized medicine and strengthen the health of communities everywhere. We are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, providing innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases. From research and diagnostic testing to the sharing of lifesaving gifts through blood, organ and tissue donation, the collective efforts across Versiti result in more hope for the communities that trust us.

For more information, visit Versiti.org.