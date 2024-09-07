Harris-Walz Campaign Releases Latest Ad on Project 2025 and its Impact on Black Americans

By Karen Stokes

Today, Team Harris-Walz released its second ad in the Project 2025 media campaign, emphasizing the dangers associated with Trump’s extreme agenda.

Supported by $370 million in paid media allocated by Team Harris-Walz from Labor Day to Election Day, battleground state voters will be reminded every day of the severe threat that Trump’s Project 2025 agenda poses to American democracy, freedom, and the middle class.

Titled, ‘Backwards,’ the ads outline Trump’s radical plans and the devastating impact on Black Americans, such as undermining voting rights protections, abolishing the Department of Education, monitoring women’s pregnancies, instituting a nationwide abortion ban, and stripping health care coverage from millions.

Project 2025 is a 900-page “governing agenda” that lists conservative goals should Republicans regain the White House.

“Donald Trump’s Project 2025 makes one thing clear to Black America: he doesn’t give a damn about us. His Project 2025 will take our community backward; ripping away voting rights protections, reproductive freedom, eliminating the Department of Education, and requiring states to monitor pregnancies,” said Harris-Walz Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks. “This campaign is going to make Trump defend his indefensible Project 2025 and ensure the key coalitions this campaign needs to win in November know exactly how his extreme agenda will take their communities backward. In next week’s debate, the dangers of Trump’s Project 2025 agenda will be fully displayed. Still, we won’t waste a minute tying Trump to an extreme agenda that is increasingly toxic and unpopular with the voters who will decide this election.”

The new ads come as the Harris-Walz campaign has been running a robust online and on-the-ground effort to cement the choice for battleground state voters this November between Vice President Harris’ vision for a New Way Forward and Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda.

The ad will air during sporting events in battleground states, including during the University of Michigan vs. University of Texas football game on Sept. 7 and the Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 1 game on Sept. 8. It will also air during daytime television programming such as the “Today” show and shows popular among Black Americans, including “Sherri” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

As Americans become more familiar with Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, its unpopularity grows. Recent polls show that 70 to 80 percent of Americans are already aware of Project 2025, and even Trump and Republicans admit that it is a “complete polling disaster.”