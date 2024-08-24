Americans For Citizen Voting Names Will Martin as State Director Primary Elections

Martin Will Lead Efforts to Encourage Approval of Wisconsin’s Citizen Only Voting Amendment on November Ballot

[Racine, Wisconsin]—Today, Americans for Citizen Voting appointed Will Martin to serve as its State Director in Wisconsin. In this role, Martin will lead the organization’s nonpartisan public awareness campaign to educate Wisconsinites about the importance of the Citizen Only Voting Amendment, which will be featured on the November 5, 2024 general election ballot.

“I am honored and excited to join the Americans for Citizen Voting team, and begin sharing with my fellow Wisconsinites why a constitutional amendment is the only way to ensure that only citizens have the sacred right to vote in the Badger State,” remarked Martin.

As State Director, Martin will be reaching out to media as well as making presentations to civic groups across Wisconsin to explain the Citizen Only Voting Amendment (COVA).

“We are thrilled to have Will leading the COVA efforts in Wisconsin,” said Americans for Citizen Voting President Avi McCulluh. “We are proud to invest in Wisconsin and arm residents with the knowledge they need to protect the vote.”

COVA would amend the state constitution to require that voters in local and state elections be citizens of the United States. Currently, the Wisconsin Constitution states that “every United States citizen age 18 or older” is a qualified elector. This language leaves open the possibility that non-citizens could be allowed to vote legally in municipal and state elections. COVA changes “every” to “only” and makes voting the exclusive right of citizens of the United States. Should voters approve COVA in November, it would be unconstitutional to legalize non-citizen voting at any level in Wisconsin.

Foreign citizen voting exists in municipalities in states which have not passed COVA. Currently, non-citizens have the ability to vote legally in certain elections in California, Illinois, Maryland, and Vermont as well as Washington, D.C. The states of Connecticut and Rhode Island and local governments in Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine, Oregon, and Texas have attempted to authorize non-citizens to vote.

About Americans for Citizens Voting

Americans for Citizens Voting is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to helping citizens pass Citizens Only Voting Amendments and preserve voting rights. For more information about the organization and ballot measures across the United States, please visit: https://onlycitizens.vote/