It Has ALWAYS Been About YOU & OUR COMMUNITY!

By Will Martin

Former Candidate, Wisconsin Lt. Governor

For more than 8 months and thousands of miles, I was richly blessed to meet so many wonderful people across our community and Wisconsin as a candidate to become our state’s next Lt. Governor. Now that the primary election…and my candidacy…are over, people have asked how I feel. One word sums it up: grateful.

I am grateful to this newspaper and 860 WNOV for allowing me to share with you my series of solutions on housing affordability; a 21st Century education for our children; expanding workforce opportunities; making our community safe again; reducing taxes on our families, seniors, and businesses; strengthening Black entrepreneurship; and so much more.

Thank you for your prayers, contributions, volunteerism, and vote. Your encouragement and support during the 245 days of the race for the primary made the journey a joy.

The people have spoken, and decided another candidate should carry the baton for the rest of the race. But, this race was never about a single candidate. It was always about you and our shared future. That is why I am going to continue to campaign for our community’s success.

For some, losing an election means leaving the scene. Not me. We have too many challenges left to address, too many solutions that need to be offered, and too many people to celebrate who are making a difference.

This is a thank you, not a goodbye. We will be talking with each other more very soon. Stay tuned.

In the interim, I wish you and yours every happiness and blessing.