Milwaukee County Unveils New Projects to Stem the Tide of Opioid Overdose Deaths

By Edgar Mendez

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

As drug overdose deaths continue to scourge the community, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has announced a series of new projects aimed at stemming the tide of death and destruction caused by opioid addiction.

“My administration is proposing upstream investments to help address racial and health disparities and ensure residents can access the resources and support they need – because lives depend on it,” Crowley said.

The projects, seven in total, are funded by $8.5 million from the $102 million in opioid settlement funds and will focus on opioid use disorder abatement, prevention and recovery programs for the next three years, Crowley said.

The settlement came after Wisconsin and other states filed a federal lawsuit against opioid manufacturers accused of fueling the epidemic.

The funds will be administered by Milwaukee County’s Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Administrative Services.

Drug overdose deaths continue at slower pace

Although the projects announced by Crowley are focused on combating the opioid epidemic, local efforts to reduce drug overdose deaths appear to be working.

Through July 16, there were 204 confirmed drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County, with 89 additional cases pending toxicology reports, according to data provided by Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. Through the same time period in 2023, there were 354 drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County.

Although the pace of drug overdose deaths has slowed in the county, disparities in deaths continue to be particularly acute among African Americans, data shows.

Forty-three percent of drug overdose victims in Milwaukee County this year have been African American. African Americans have the highest rate of drug overdose deaths based on their population in the county (27%). Forty-six percent of victims this year were white; 20% were Hispanic; and two victims were Native American. Sixty-three percent of victims were men and 37% were women.

Projects proposed by Crowley

One of the projects proposed by Crowley is the creation of a new public health campaign that targets the issue of opioid overdoses and the use of adulterants in Black and Brown communities.

Adulterants are substances often added to other drugs such as opioids and a contributing factor in many overdose deaths.

Another project proposed by Crowley is to create a pilot “overdose prediction model.”

The model would help individuals at risk for an overdose, help assess community needs and support integration of other data collected by the county.

Another plan is to integrate treatment access during and after incarceration. High-risk individuals would be identified and referred by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, the Community Reintegration Center and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Ken Ginlack, executive director and CEO of Serenity Inns, a drug treatment facility for men located at 2825 W. Brown St., said the proposed projects show a strong commitment to marginalized communities.

“By ensuring that treatment and resources are available to all individuals, regardless of their background or financial situation, Milwaukee County is taking a crucial step towards equity in health care,” Ginlack said. “These efforts will save lives and provide individuals with the tools they need to achieve long-term recovery and stability.”

The other projects include grief outreach and grief-informed care, expanded paramedic coverage, adding 20 harm-reduction beds to a county-run center that serves the homeless and an overall enhancement and alignment of treatment services.

Additional reaction to projects

Michelle Jaskulski, who serves on the advisory board for the Addiction Policy Forum and is an executive assistant for 4th Dimension Sobriety, a sober living facility in Riverwest, said she sees value in each of the projects.

However, she said, she would have liked to see an expansion of outreach services for families of individuals who are actively using drugs.

“This population has virtually no resources or support,” she said.

She also wonders whether funds used for the awareness campaign and data collection would be better used to increase treatment services.

“I recognize the necessity but it’s hard when people are in immediate need and aren’t able to access care while funds are used for these types of projects,” Jaskulski said.

Rafael Mercado, founder of Team HAVOC, a group that distributes Narcan and other resources in drug overdose hotspots, said he also would like to see more investment in treatment facilities.

“We need more inner city treatment centers that provide both detox services as well as in-patient living centers with 24/7 access,” he said.

The projects were adopted July 31 by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Here’s where you can get help

First Step Community Recovery Center, 2835 N. 32nd St., 414-930-4529.

Gateway to Change, 2319 W. Capitol Drive, 414-442-2033.

10th Street Comprehensive Treatment Center, 4800 S. 10th St., 855-801-3867.

Rogers Behavioral Health, 414-865-2500.

Community Access to Recovery Services, or CARS: 1220 W. Vliet St., 414-289-6085.

Meta House, 2625 N. Weil St., 414-962-1200.

Community Medical Services, 2814 S. 108th St., 414-885-3525.

United Community Center, 1028 S. 9th St., 414-384-3100.

Visit Addictions.com’s Milwaukee resource page to find more alcohol and drug rehab centers in Milwaukee that feature free treatment and detox centers.