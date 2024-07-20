What do you know about wealth other than that it can be held in physical/material or financial forms?

Can you distinguish between detailed nonfinancial and financial assets and liabilities?

Do you have a comprehensive and precise definition for wealth?

Do you know the difference between wealth and net worth?

From whence cometh wealth?

How much wealth should one possess to be considered “well off,” “rich,” or “superrich?” And if these levels of wealth are comprehended, then how should the poor be defined?

What are ideal levels and forms of wealth measured in power terms?

Given what is said to be Black America’s nearly $2 trillion of annual spending power for 2024, how much wealth do Black Americans possess, and do you believe that we generally possess too little, the correct amount, or too much wealth?

As Black America moves forward toward the acquisition of Reparations, we would certainly benefit from having readily available and high-quality answers to these questions. Consequently, BlackEconomics.org has produced the following analytical brief.

“A BlackEconomics.org Classificational Anatomy of Wealth” (363 KB)

The analytical brief not only provides answers to the preceding questions, but it also advises Black Americans to use an existing plan, or to develop a new plan, which charts a path from our current wealth holding state to a more favorable state.(1)

In addition, the document discusses concepts and theories that can serve as starting points for identifying how Black Americans should govern ourselves in a post-Reparations era when we have obtained more wealth that can be used to do for self.

1 We recommend the Long-Term Strategic Plan for Black America (1.5 MB) as an existing plan that can be augmented to explicitly account for Black American wealth building, acquisition, and utilization strategies.