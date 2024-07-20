Sen. Tammy Baldwin Hosts Roundtable to Collaborate with Milwaukee Youth

By Alexis Reyes

On Monday, July 15th, Senator Tammy Baldwin hosted a roundtable event in collaboration with the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center and Senator Cory Booker. The roundtable, moderated by Chad Tessmer, the Executive Director of the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, consisted of high school students involved in the variety of programs offered by the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, such as First Stage, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO), and Young Company.

The roundtable discussed opportunities available for Milwaukee youth, barriers preventing access to opportunities, and getting young people involved in civic engagement.

Sen. Baldwin began with a reflective statement regarding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, stating that, “All types of violence need to be condemned,” with the sentiments being echoed by Sen. Booker. Both senators stressed that the increase in violence in our country is dangerous to a positive future.

Following these statements, the conversation quickly evolved into students sharing what they have gained from their involvement in the arts. A common theme shared by students was that the Arts Center programs provided a “sense of community,” “a safe space,” and “gives direction for our future.” Many credited the Progressions Program through MYSO;

“One of the primary aims of Progressions is increased participation in MYSO by students who face barriers of access and equity in music study because of their racial, ethnic, or socioeconomic backgrounds.” (MYSO Website)

The students also shared barriers that they, or their peers, face. The largest was financial barriers, expressing a significant decline in the level of financial support that arts programs are receiving both in schools and the non-profit world. This was echoed by Sen. Baldwin, sharing that the underinvestment in schools, which she continues to actively fight against, largely impacts arts programs first. Serving on many councils focused on our education system, it has been her goal to ensure students are provided with opportunities and the resources needed to be successful.

Sen. Booker emphasized that many of these programs being cut have the potential to serve as a firm foundation for youth to develop into strong leaders and positive influences in society, a sentiment echoed by the youth at the roundtable as well. One specific example of her efforts to help alleviate financial hardship for families and fight child poverty is by maximizing the child tax credit for families.

Further topics regarding barriers included access to transportation, mental health, and societal views of extracurriculars not being valuable to students. Sen. Baldwin shared her progress and efforts to help the youth of not just Milwaukee but across Wisconsin and the rest of the country. For example, passing a bill to increase accessibility to mental health care in times of crisis by using the phone number 988, which connects callers with instant resources and support. However, with there being a shortage of professionals, her goal is to also increase the amount of support that is readily available and continue to support non-profit mental health agencies.

Sen. Baldwin and Sen. Booker praised the students for their dedication and leadership in the various arts programs. Chad Tessmer, executive director and moderator of the event, presented a thoughtful question to the senators, asking how young people who are not yet of age to vote can get involved in civic engagement. Sen. Baldwin quickly recalled a specific example, of a sixteen-year-old Milwaukeean, who was a ward organizer for her campaign. Another example was simpler – youth helping to ensure that their peers can vote by ensuring that they are prepared by having correct documents and being informed citizens.

Both senators also referenced what many students had praised about their involvement in the arts programs – the strong sense of community. Fostering a strong community through finding common ground, identifying the challenges, and embracing different perspectives to create solutions and to “heal the fractures” that exist in our country. The youth, being of voting age or not, will ultimately play one of the largest roles in lessening the divide in our country.