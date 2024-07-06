Independence: The Conundrum That Is America

By LaKeshia N. Myers

I celebrate the 4th of July; not necessarily to celebrate America’s independence, but because it is my father’s birthday. It was always a date that we would celebrate my dad, host family reunion cookouts, and pop fireworks.

The history teacher in me must let you know that the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the 4th of July was a formality. Officially, the Continental Congress declared its freedom from Great Britain on July 2, 1776, when it approved a resolution in a unanimous vote. After voting on independence on July 2, the group needed to draft a document explaining the move to the public, and the final draft of the declaration was printed and adopted on July 4.

July 2nd is also important for another reason. It was on July 2, 1964, that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act into law. The act outlawed segregation in businesses such as theaters, restaurants, and hotels. It banned discriminatory practices in employment and ended segregation in public places such as swimming pools, libraries, and public schools.

The perplexing conundrum of America declaring its independence from a country while simultaneously ignoring the use of chattel slavery and disallowing women to be active participants in society will never unnerve me, but I must accept that my perspective of history is from my lens and the times in which I live and not that of the founders. However, as we reflect on two hundred forty-eight years of Americanism, I wonder if we are not on the brink of a regression to 1776?

In today’s America, schools are still segregated along racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic lines. Voting rights are under attack. Women’s reproductive rights are virtually nonexistent. And apathy seems to have a stronghold on the American electorate, unlike anything I have ever seen. This was evidenced most recently by the lackluster voter turnout in the special election for Senate District 4, where only 8% of eligible voters participated.

On this 4th of July, I will celebrate the American idea. The America of the future; the America we have yet to become. It won’t be a day off, but a day “on”. A day spent educating and encouraging the public to be a part of the process. Registering people to vote, so they can make their voices heard in a representative democracy. As Frederick Douglass said, “The sunlight that brought light and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.” While this may not be a celebration of every American’s independence, we have much farther to go. But we cannot afford to stay on the sidelines or at home. We must activate our collective voice at the ballot box and vote