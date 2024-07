Milwaukee Habitat is requesting bids for CDA Scattered Sites MKE – 20 new construction duplexes

ATTENTION:

8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/ SDVOSB/VOB/WBE

Subcontractors & Suppliers

Milwaukee Habitat is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:

PROJECT: CDA Scattered Sites MKE

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

20 new construction duplexes

LOCATION: Midtown Neighborhood, Milwaukee, WI

BID DUE DATE: July 10, 2024

CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE: Sept 2024 – Dec 2025

OWNER / DEVELOPER:

CDA Scattered Sites MKE LLC

Emem Group

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

PROJECT CONTACT:

Simon Williams

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

swilliams@milwaukeehabitat.org

414 338 3496

INCLUSION REQUIREMENTS:

25% WHEDA Emerging Business and

12 New Hires of Milwaukee County Residents

25% City of Milwaukee SBE

40% of workforce hours by RPP

City of Milwaukee Living Wage

View Bid Documents at

https://milwaukeehabitat.org/about/contractor-opportunities/

“An Equal Opportunity Employer”