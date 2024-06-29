Milky Way Tech Hub Workshop Series to Educate and Accelerate Community Engagement in AI

By Karen Stokes

The Milky Way Tech Hub held a workshop series in June that trains students in applying artificial intelligence (AI) in education. These workshops aim to educate and empower people of color, fostering a more inclusive and forward-thinking culture prepared for the future of education in Milwaukee.

These workshops cover AI fundamentals and tools like ChatGPT, promoting interactive learning and hands-on exploration.

Milky Way Tech Hub workshops are in collaboration with corporate partners and community organizations including American Family, Northwestern Mutual, Summerfest Tech, and Social X. These workshops provide insights into the practical applications of AI.

Opportunities offered to attendees were:

1. Comprehensive AI Insights: Understand the diverse applications of AI in different sectors through expert-led discussions.

2. Hands-On Skills: Acquire practical tech skills using no-code tools for personal and professional projects.

3. Valuable Networking: Connect with industry leaders and innovators to foster opportunities in tech.

4. Youth Empowerment: Engage young minds with easy-to-understand AI concepts to spark interest in tech careers.

5. Strategic Implementation: Learn how to integrate AI into your tech ideas for real-world applications and efficiency.

The workshops included the NMDSI Speaker Series: A Framework for Domain-Specific Applications, Coding with Clarity, Summerfest Tech: From Concept to Reality: Building Your Tech Ideas with Wisconsin Tech Month Insights, and STEAM & Dream which featured the Congressional App Challenge, an initiative to encourage learning to code through an annual district-wide competition, and TRAP therapy sessions, which aim to broaden access to mental health care using hip-hop, R&B, and electronic dance music.

Milky Way Tech Hub is a social impact organization dedicated to creating equitable opportunities for Black people, Tribal Nations, POC, and women in the tech industry.