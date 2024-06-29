Affordable Broadband: White House Leads, But Federal Agency Unity is Key to Success

By State Representative Dora Drake

Reliable internet access is no longer a “luxury,” it is a necessity for participating in the modern economy, accessing educational resources, obtaining healthcare, and connecting with loved ones. Wisconsin has been at the forefront of this effort, as our state government under Governor Tony Evers has delivered $214 million to improve broadband access for over 395,000 homes and businesses.

However, recent developments in Washington aren’t good news for achieving our goal of delivering high-speed internet access to everyone in the state. For one, funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) – arguably the most impactful initiative in recent history to expand internet access – has expired because the Republican-controlled House of Representatives refuses to pass new funding. At one point, the ACP connected more than one in six Wisconsin households, many of whom never had affordable access. With the program’s expiration, many families are likely to be once again left without this essential resource at a time when we need to close the digital divide and strive for digital inclusion.

So, how are Congress and the White House addressing the loss of the ACP? First, they are actively exploring legislative options to secure additional funding for the ACP, efforts that I fully support. Second, on May 31, the Biden White House announced voluntary commitments from over a dozen internet service providers (ISPs) to offer plans at $30 or less (with no fees and data caps) to low-income households through 2024. This is great news to address the need at hand.

However, it will take much more to close the internet affordability gap in a sustainable method. Washington must recognize that affordable broadband access is a multifaceted issue that requires a multi-pronged approach. While the White House is spotlighting temporary commitments from ISPs, alternative proven and durable solutions like bulk billing arrangements used in apartment buildings offer another path to achieving affordable high-speed internet for many.

Apartment owners have been leveraging the collective buying power of their tenants to negotiate building-wide internet service agreements with ISPs, providing residents with service at more than 50% off individual plans for decades already. These bulk-billed services typically match or surpass the speed and affordability of the White House-promoted plans. In addition, bulk plans have been used by many cities across the country to provide free services to families living in affordable housing. Further, bulk agreements are years-long commitments by ISPs, providing greater stability and predictability for residents compared to the temporary nature of the White House-promoted plans.

Unfortunately, instead of recognizing that a holistic approach to broadband affordability is crucial as the ACP ends, the FCC is proposing to regulate, if not ban, bulk billing arrangements. Make it make sense. Washington should not only support initiatives like extending the ACP and the $30 plans promoted by the White House but also bulk billing arrangements that have proven successful in offering service at similar or even lower prices and higher speeds.

By disrupting a successful model that effectively serves millions of Americans, including low-income customers, the FCC risks undermining the progress that has already been made to close the digital divide. The fight to close the digital divide is both a racial and economic justice issue. One-quarter of black teens in America report they often or sometimes cannot complete homework because they lack a computer or an internet connection. Families already struggling to afford internet services, particularly in the absence of the ACP, would be disproportionately affected. According to ALLvanza, a nonpartisan policy nonprofit advocating for the success of underserved communities, “bulk billing is critical for underserved communities to connect to essential online services.”

Affordable broadband access requires a coordinated approach between the government and the private sector. Working at cross-purposes will only widen the digital divide. As the ACP comes to an end, we need to collectively urge the FCC Chairwoman to withdraw the proposal to regulate or ban bulk billing and focus on solutions that genuinely advance the goal of closing the digital divide.