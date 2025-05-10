Wisconsin Deserves Better Than Budgetary Chaos

By Senator Dora Drake

Week after week, lawsuit after lawsuit, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have thrown our state into chaos, cutting meaningful programs that provide services, relief, and assistance from the federal government. Each time they make cuts to federal funding or assistance, they say to us, “It is the responsibility of the states to take on this responsibility.” In response to this chaos, Governor Tony Evers provided a budget proposal that offered more than just numbers on a ledger but a blueprint for a stronger, more equitable Wisconsin. His plan provided stability, certainty, and a clear set of solutions aimed at lowering costs, expanding opportunities for all, and most importantly, supporting our kids.

From investments in healthcare, public schools, higher education, and childcare, Governor Evers and Wisconsin Democrats are fighting to lower costs and fill in the gaps where the federal government has been falling short. Unfortunately, Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee decided to eliminate these provisions from the budget without providing any viable alternatives. This decision aligns with the behavior Wisconsinites are criticizing from the Trump Administration for failing to lower costs for families and providing meaningful services that support working families.

Governor Evers’ budget was designed to invest in the long-term health and financial stability of Wisconsin’s healthcare system. His provisions promised cost-saving reforms and targeted investments in critical areas such as prescription affordability, maternal health, improving birth outcomes, and reducing disparities. Republicans, however, decided to strip these initiatives, jeopardizing services that families depend on. Their actions mean Wisconsin will forgo over $1.9 billion in potential state savings tied to full BadgerCare expansion while covering an additional 96,000 working people. This isn’t fiscal responsibility; it’s fiscal recklessness that will cost every community.

Across Wisconsin, parents and educators voiced a united plea: invest in public schools and to stop forcing school districts to go to referendums to fill in gaps. Governor Evers listened, proposing significant increases in funding for special education, healthy school meals, and mental health support. He also designated $1.1 billion for special education and nearly $300 million for mental health initiatives that would fill the gaps school districts and parents have been asking for. He also proposed funding to support our public schools in removing lead from all school facilities in the state. Recent cuts from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in lead remediation under the direction of the Trump Administration make this funding that more imperative.

Governor Evers’ budget also proposed an unprecedented $856 million investment in the University of Wisconsin system, alongside crucial funding for technical colleges and student financial aid. These investments were designed to make higher education more affordable, reduce workforce shortages, and prepare students for a future living and working in Wisconsin. With potential cuts to federal financial aid from grants and loans, such as the Educational Opportunities Program (EOP), residents are going to need assistance to lessen the financial strain on students and keep our state’s economic competitiveness.

The last major aspect this budget covered was addressing our childcare crisis. Evers’ budget acknowledged this, proposing permanent funding for the Child Care Counts program to support over 2,000 providers and 87,000 children statewide. The Child Care Counts program was a lifeline during the pandemic, ensuring community organizations like the Boys and Girls Club were able to keep programs open. Republican cuts eliminated this funding, along with reforms aimed at making childcare more affordable and accessible. The results of these cuts will be felt in our community, with the discontinuation of childcare programs from non-profits to financial assistance to working families with limited income.

The bottom line is this: the Republican-led legislature has not just rejected Governor Evers’ budget—they’ve rejected stability, common sense, and the well-being of Wisconsin families. They receive the same notices and updates from state agencies and local officials just like Democrats do. They see the funding cut notices, they hear from Wisconsinites from every corner of the state. Yet they refuse to offer or even negotiate a comprehensive plan. This is not efficient governance; it’s neglect and it goes against what Wisconsinites are asking for: responsible and efficient government that works for us. Wisconsin deserves better than political games and partisan obstruction. Our families, students, and communities deserve leaders who will put people over politics and solutions over soundbites.