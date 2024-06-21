County Executive David Crowley Unveils Milwaukee County’s First Juneteenth Bus

MILWAUKEE – On June 18th,, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alongside partners representing the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and TRUE Skool, unveiled the County’s first-ever Juneteenth bus. The “moving mural” will travel along MCTS routes throughout Milwaukee County for one year, as a reflection of the County’s commitment to celebrating Juneteenth and advancing its mission to achieve racial equity. Designed by two local artists, the bus will enter into service at the 53rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 19, during the annual parade.

“We are proud to share this transit asset on our roads as a reflection of the County’s commitment to celebrating Juneteenth and advancing our mission to achieve racial equity,” said County Executive Crowley. “The bus is a powerful symbol of our commitment to honoring the legacy of Juneteenth and fostering a sense of community and pride among our residents. It is a moving tribute to the resilience and creativity that defines Milwaukee County, and I look forward to seeing this inspiring symbol travel throughout our community in the months ahead.”

The design of the Juneteenth bus was led by artists from TRUE Skool, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage, empower and educate youth, families and communities through transformative arts and hip-hop culture. The artists, Alex Solis and Adjua Nsoroma, are both award-winners of the TRUE Skool “Live Mural” contest, in the “Arts & Culture” category, as part of Milwaukee’s annual Juneteenth celebration. The artists infused their original designs with symbolism, imagery, and cultural motifs that resonate with the theme of liberation and empowerment.

“This dynamic art installation not only celebrates Juneteenth but also highlights the importance of art in fostering community engagement and cultural awareness,” said Fidel Verdin, Co-Executive Creative Director of TRUE Skool.

County Executive Crowley is focused on a vision that by achieving racial equity, Milwaukee County will become the healthiest community in Wisconsin. In June 2020, County Executive Crowley and County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson declared June 19 as a floating holiday for Milwaukee County employees to honor and celebrate Black life and attend Juneteenth Day celebrations throughout Milwaukee.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of enslavement of Black people by white people in the United States. On June 19, 1865, two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers arrived in Texas to read and enforce the proclamation that ended slavery. Starting in 1866, Juneteenth has been celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States.

Led by Northcott Neighborhood House and the Juneteenth Day Executive Committee, Milwaukee has one of the longest-running Juneteenth Day celebrations in the country. Milwaukee County invites all community members to join in the celebration and witness the debut of this inspiring project by attending the 53rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

More information about Milwaukee County’s vision of achieving racial equity and becoming the healthiest community in Wisconsin is available HERE. https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Strategy-Budget-and-Performance/Vision