The History of Juneteenth and How We Celebrate

By Alexis Reyes

Juneteenth is a day that marks the event of the Union soldiers liberating over 250,000 slaves across Texas on June 19th, 1865 – nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln emancipated slaves in America. After this, Black people began celebrating the day, however, there was minimal mainstream acknowledgement of coverage of the holiday. For decades, this holiday has been celebrated by African Americans across the country, however, Juneteenth is a holiday that has gained more recognition since becoming a federally recognized holiday in 2021. Prior to its federal recognition, people have carried on events and traditions to celebrate the freeing of slaves. Milwaukee has been a leader in celebrating Juneteenth before it was recognized as a federal holiday, bringing the Black community together and providing opportunities for celebration and education. Here are some traditions to take part in with your friends and family as well as local events to join!

Traditions

1. Eat Red Foods

The red foods are meant to represent the blood spilled from captured Black people and their resilience while enslaved. People often also cook traditional Black food, but incorporate red, for example, making collard greens but adding red peppers or red beans and rice. Traditional red foods include red velvet cake, watermelon, barbecue, and strawberries.

2. Community or Family Gatherings

Cookouts, or some kind of feast, and parades are common for Juneteenth. Coming together strengthens the Black community and allows for not only celebrating the resilience of our ancestors, but also allows the community to be educated in a part of our history that was overshadowed for many years.

3. Activism

Many events are not only to celebrate but are also used to continue efforts for achieving racial justice and social reform. Events are often used to bring awareness to the struggles of other disenfranchised groups in America.

Events

1. ABHM Presents: Juneteenth

June 18 – June 22, 2024

America’s Black Holocaust Museum

401 W. North Ave.,

2. Milwaukee Juneteenth Festival

June 19, 2024

Northcott Neighborhood House,

2460 N. 6th Street, 9:00 am

3. Milwaukee Juneteenth Photowalk

The Peace Park and Garden,

W Locust Street, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm

4. Juneteenth Community Cookout at the Villa Terrace

June 19, 2024

2220 N. Terrace Ave., 1:00 am – 2:00 pm

5. Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Gospel Fest

June 22, 2024

1190 N. 70th Street, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm