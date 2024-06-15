Margaret Michele Arney to run for Wisconsin State Representative

By Karen Stokes

Democrat Margaret Michele Arney is running for the Wisconsin State Representative seat in District 18, soon to be vacated by newly elected Milwaukee City Attorney Evan Goyke. Her opponents are Kevin Anderson (R-Milwaukee) and Angela Kennedy (D-Milwaukee).

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Arney attended Rufus King High School, graduated cum laude from Harvard University, and earned her graduate degree from the University of Chicago.

Arney has garnered extensive experience including leadership development for the African American Leadership Program in Milwaukee since 2010. She has also served as Alderperson for District 2 in Wauwatosa, President of the Wauwatosa Neighborhood Association Council, a member of the Wauwatosa Senior Commission, and Vice Chair of the Equity and Inclusion Commission.

Arney’s three top legislative priorities are a reflection of her dedication to Wisconsin Seniors, addressing housing insecurity, and improving public schools.

“My top legislative priorities are ensuring state resources reach our neighborhoods and schools promptly and appropriately,” Arney said. “The state needs to lift constraints on municipalities, counties, and school districts, and increase funding for special education.”

Arney is also concerned about the housing crisis, particularly in Milwaukee, where high housing and rent costs are a major issue. “We need creative housing solutions for people of all income levels,” she said.

Her third priority is supporting vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those needing mental healthcare. “The state must set clear standards for memory care facilities to ensure adequate care,”

Arney emphasized. Arney’s inspiration to run was due to a conversation she had with Evan Goyke who currently holds the seat.

“I really was surprised by how much joy and fulfillment I get from being an Alderperson in Wauwatosa,” Arney said. “I have been very involved in the community for many years and I was interested in elected office and once I got here, I thought there’s a lot I enjoy. I like listening to the people on how to solve the problem of what they need or want and what’s possible. When he suggested that he was going to be running for City Attorney, he told me to consider it. I did.”

The joy of working with people extends to prioritizing community activities and meetings.

“We have many vibrant community organizations here, and I intend to actively engage with them. Personally, I find great energy in knocking on doors and having one-on-one conversations. It’s essential for me—it’s where I find my centering, joy, and the energy to carry out my work,” Arney explained.

For more information go to: votearney.com