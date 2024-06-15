On June 19th, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that the more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans in the last state under Confederate control were finally free– officially ending slavery in our country and marking the freedom of every single African American.

This Juneteenth, I want to commemorate Wisconsin’s Black communities and Milwaukee’s historic Juneteenth celebration while also recognizing the work that still needs to be done to move our nation forward.

Juneteenth in Milwaukee

In 2021, I was proud to work alongside my colleagues to pass legislation that recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday. While this legislative measure was long overdue, Black communities have been celebrating Juneteenth for decades, with Milwaukee hosting the oldest known and longest-running annual Juneteenth celebration in the country. Every year since 1971, Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration has featured food, camaraderie, and one of the nation’s biggest Juneteenth parades, which I’m proud to be attending this year.

Milwaukee’s longstanding history with its annual Juneteenth celebration has inspired countless more celebrations across the country. While Washington may have officially recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021, the real credit is owed to our Black communities who put in the decades-long work to make this happen and have been keeping Juneteenth celebrations alive for generations.

Honoring Wisconsin’s Black History

We can’t talk about the history of Wisconsin without talking about our Black communities here because Black history is Wisconsin history.

In the early years of our statehood, African Americans came to Wisconsin in the search of freedom and opportunity. They created anti-slavery establishments in Grant and Vernon counties and settled in Racine, Milwaukee, and Beloit. During these pre-Civil War years, Wisconsin served a critical role in the Underground Railroad and took a stand against the Fugitive Slave Act following Joshua Glover’s rescue. During the Civil War, hundreds of Black soldiers from Wisconsin enlisted to fight for Union troops following President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. These soldiers sacrificed their lives and newfound freedoms to help liberate Black Americans across the country.

Since then our Black communities have grown and have brought so much culture, vibrancy, and history to Wisconsin. Black Wisconsinites who have gone on to change the world including Joshua Glover, Vel Phillips, Rep. Gwen Moore, Dr. James Cameron, Al Jarreau, Porche Bennett-Bey, Jerrel Jones, the first Black owner of a newspaper– Milwaukee Courier– and radio station– WNOV– and countless others. And our state has been the hub of political movements and social change because of the strength and determination of our Black communities who have been at the forefront.

Looking Forward

And while today is a celebration, it’s also a day of reckoning with our country’s history and the long-lasting effects of slavery. It’s recognizing that Wisconsin’s history and its present is far from perfect. We have to continue working to make sure Wisconsin is a place of fairness, equality, and opportunity for all.

This term, I was proud to have secured funding to open Wisconsin’s first minority-owned business development center right here in Milwaukee. But I know a good paying job can only go so far for families when costs keep rising and checks aren’t stretching as far as they used to. That’s why I’m working hard to fix the housing crisis and bring childcare costs down so every Wisconsin family can afford to live in their community. Another top priority is recognizing the systemic health disparities Black communities face. I’m working alongside Senate Democrats to pass legislation that will save the lives of Black mothers and end racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes. And finally, we’re standing up for our freedoms. Time and again the right-wing has tried to suppress the vote, gerrymander district lines, and prevent communities of color from having a say. You have my word, that I’m going to keep fighting to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John R. Lewis Voting Advancement Act to stop these right-wing voter suppression efforts, expand access to the ballot box, end partisan gerrymandering, and protect our elections from dark money.

Since June 19th, 1865, our country has accomplished a lot but there is still progress to be made. For this year’s Juneteenth, I urge you to look to our Black community members who are working hard to make our homes safer and inclusive. Let it inspire you in this fight to keep making this world a better place for everyone, because that’s the legacy of Juneteenth.