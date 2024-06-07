ThriveOn King June 6 Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

Led by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) and Royal Capital, the ThriveOn Collaboration invests in the health, educational, social and economic wellness of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville community and beyond. Anchoring this generational commitment is the historic ThriveOn King development, a former department store transformed into a community hub and new home to the Foundation’s headquarters, multiple MCW community engagement programs, a host of strategic nonprofit partners and soon, mixed-income residences.

ThriveOn Collaboration hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 6 to commemorate the completion and occupancy of ThriveOn King’s administrative floors and celebrate the work of hundreds of partners and community members who are helping bring the building to life.