Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

ThriveOn King June 6 Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

As the first floor of ThriveOn King nears completion, partners gather to celebrate the milestone occupancy of the iconic building’s upper floors that serve as offices for the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and for community engagement programs of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Led by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) and Royal Capital, the ThriveOn Collaboration invests in the health, educational, social and economic wellness of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville community and beyond. Anchoring this generational commitment is the historic ThriveOn King development, a former department store transformed into a community hub and new home to the Foundation’s headquarters, multiple MCW community engagement programs, a host of strategic nonprofit partners and soon, mixed-income residences.

At center, ThriveOn Collaboration Co-Chairs Greg Wesley, Sr. Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Business Development, Medical College of Wisconsin; Ken Robertson, Executive Vice President, COO, CFO, Greater Milwaukee Foundation (holding scissors); and Kevin Newell – President and CEO, Royal Capital, cut a ceremonial ribbon on the stage at ThriveOn King. They are flanked by Ellen Gilligan, President and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation (left), and John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, President and CEO, Medical College of Wisconsin (right), and number of elected officials, community members and colleagues.

ThriveOn Collaboration hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 6 to commemorate the completion and occupancy of ThriveOn King’s administrative floors and celebrate the work of hundreds of partners and community members who are helping bring the building to life.

Artist Vedale Hill of Jazale’s Art Studio and Lexi S. Brunson, owner and editor-in-chief of CopyWrite Magazine, in a street-level art display space at ThriveOn King that will include one of Hill’s works. Art that showcases the history and heritage of Bronzeville is featured prominently in and around the building.

Artist Brad Anthony Bernard of Bernard Art Studio beside a depiction of his mural that will be installed inside ThriveOn King.

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383