Milwaukee Leaders Announce Biden’s Marijuana Reform

By Karen Stokes

Milwaukee elected officials held a press conference at City Hall on Friday to celebrate President Biden’s announcement reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I drug, to a Schedule III drug under federal law. This is the biggest federal marijuana reform the Biden-Harris administration enacted to date.

The event was attended by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, State Senator LaTonya Johnson, and State Representative Kalan Haywood.

“It is really great to be here to celebrate President Joe Biden’s historic marijuana announcement, one of the most consequential and progressive that we’ve seen from the federal government literally in decades,” said Mayor Johnson.

Marijuana, currently classified as a Schedule I drug alongside substances like heroin and LSD, would be reclassified to Schedule III under the same category as ketamine, anabolic steroids, and Tylenol with codeine.

In addition to discussing the federal reclassification, they also addressed the status and legality of marijuana in Wisconsin.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 24 states and Washington D.C., and another 17 states legalized medical marijuana.

Senator Johnson hopes this new designation will help progress the legalization of marijuana use in Wisconsin.

“It will prevent that argument that marijuana is just so dangerous, that it’s classified as a Schedule I,” said Sen. Johnson. “That’s exactly what we need, to continue to push the momentum forward and to get this passed here in Wisconsin.”

An argument was made that Wisconsin is losing marijuana sales tax revenue to neighboring states, and that the previous federal approach has disproportionately impacted Black and brown residents.

“Far too many Wisconsinites, and particularly, too many Wisconsinites of color, Black and brown people who live here in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin have had their lives upended. Just because of our failed policies as it relates to approaching marijuana, has torn apart communities and impacted countless families right here and again across the entire state,” said Mayor Johnson.

A medical proposal backed by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos died in February. The measure drew opposition for being too conservative in limiting who could have access to medical marijuana and how it would be distributed.

Senate Republicans objected to having state-run dispensaries, while Democrats pushed for full legalization. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has voiced support for legalizing medical marijuana as a step toward full legalization.

Polling from the Marquette University Law School shows a notable shift in views on legalization over the past decade. In 2013, 50 percent of respondents said they favored making marijuana legal in Wisconsin, while 45 percent were opposed. This January, 63 percent supported full legalization and 29 percent were opposed.

When it comes to medical marijuana, the January survey found 83 percent of respondents said it should be legal for medical purposes and just 12 percent were opposed.