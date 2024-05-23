Rep. Myers Responds to Bice Article Regarding Outside Employment

MADISON– Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee), in response to a recent Milwaukee Journal- Sentinel article questioning her resignation from the Wauwatosa School District, released the following statement:

“I am intrigued that my resignation from a previous employer has garnered so much interest from Dan Bice.

To address his non-story, I left the Wauwatosa School District on my own volition. In addition, I have no unpaid obligations with the state of Wisconsin. Lastly, I paused my legal studies in 2021.

This article is just the latest example of Dan Bice being used as a hired gun to spread political scuttlebutt. I guess that means I have “arrived”; Dan “Messy Boots” Bice has written about me in his column. Such a sad waste of talent and time. ”