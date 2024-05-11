Events Commemorate Five Years of Purpose, Promise and Progress for Health Equity in Milwaukee County

(MILWAUKEE) – The Milwaukee County Office of Equity invites residents to be part of the conversations for “Five Years of Purpose, Promise and Progress” – two upcoming events centered on advancing health and racial equity in our community. It commemorates the fifth anniversary of the County making U.S. history by becoming the first jurisdiction in the nation to declare racism as a public health crisis.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors made the declaration on May 19, 2019, and it was approved by the then-Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. The declaration has guided the creation of the County’s first strategic plan in 20 years.

“As we approach five years since Milwaukee County became the first community in the nation to declare racism a public health crisis, we are examining where we currently are and committing to the work ahead,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “While we envision the future of Milwaukee County, we are investing in programs and operations that will help achieve racial equity, make our community healthier, and advance the quality of life for Milwaukee County residents. I’m looking forward to highlighting this important work.”

“Milwaukee County is on the right side of history. One of the Board’s guiding principles is to approach fiscal and policy decisions through an equity lens, as Supervisors collaborate with the public and partners to make our home County a healthier place to live for all residents,” said Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, the lead legislative author of the policy declaring racism a public health crisis, which was followed by action to set a vision in ordinance to make Milwaukee the healthiest County in Wisconsin by achieving racial equity. “As Chairwoman, I will continue to use my platform to ensure that policy decisions at Milwaukee County are made with an eye toward racial equity as we celebrate and recognize the anniversary of this historic legislation.”

“The Milwaukee County Office of Equity accelerates Milwaukee County’s vision to be the healthiest county in Wisconsin by achieving racial equity,” said Milwaukee County’s Chief Equity Officer Sumaiyah Clark. “We invite the community to attend the panel discussion on Tuesday, May 14, and the community roundtable conversations on Thursday, May 16 and walk away empowered. We want attendees to leave these events feeling confident in using their influence to remove barriers and create a Milwaukee County where each resident has all they need to live abundantly healthy and prosperous lives.”

Milwaukee County residents are invited to register online at county.milwaukee.gov/equity to attend one or both of the following commemorative events. Both are free and open to the public.

Tuesday, May 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – The Purpose, The Promise and The Progress: A Panel Discussion about Milwaukee County’s Vision for Health and Racial Equity, Nö Studios, 1037 W. McKinley Ave. Panelists representing Milwaukee County government, the private sector, and the community will reflect on why there was a need for the declaration and why the need remains relevant. In addition, the panel will discuss the impact of partnerships on various areas of health to achieve better collective outcomes, and how residents can involve themselves in creating a thriving Milwaukee County for everyone. The panelists are:

• Nicolasa Alamilla, Diversity Equity Accessibility and Inclusion, Milwaukee County Zoo

• Corry Joe Biddle, MMAC Vice President of Community Affairs

• Dr. Fran Kaplan, Educator and Consultant, Nurturing Diversity Partners

• Samantha Maldonado, CEO and Founder, Chaska Consulting

• David Muhammad, Deputy Director, Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services

• Supervisor Sequanna Taylor, Milwaukee County Board Supervisor, 5th District

Thursday, May 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Community Roundtables: Conversations for Creating a Healthier Milwaukee County, Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. In small group conversations, topics will range from what equity work looks like in the community to how individuals can champion and support equity work in their areas of influence.

On Sunday, May 19, winners of the inaugural Milwaukee County Health Equity Champion Awards will be recognized during a special awards ceremony at Nö Studios. Individuals and community organizations will be saluted for their outstanding efforts to address health and racial equity.

county.milwaukee.gov/Equity