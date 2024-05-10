Third Annual National Black Cleanup Day on May 25

The Third annual NATIONAL BLACK CLEANUP DAY (NBCD) WILL occur on May 25, 2024. The goal of the NBCD is to institutionalize the concept of pristine black communities across the length and breadth of America. This is an initiative that is long overdue. While we are in constant search for solutions to the myriad problems and pathologies plaguing the Black world, cleaning up spaces that we inhabit can and will address many of the challenges that we (Blacks) face each and every day. According to study after study, including studies performed by The National Academy of Sciences, when we clean up our neighborhoods:

Crime is reduced

Gun violence is reduced

Mental health improves

Physical health improves

Residents experience less stress

Hopelessness and helplessness begin to disappear

Self-image and self-esteem are enhanced

Educational performance improves

Property values increase

New business investments are attracted

Brothers and sisters, this is what SELF-DETERMINATION looks like. This can be the beginning of, and the catalyst for, realizing the unity and trust that has eluded us for so long. This single initiative can revitalize, reinvigorate, and transform Black America. When we clean up our environment, we begin the psychological healing that is so desperately needed among our people.

We must have your help!!! We are reaching out to as many Black organizations and community activists as we can (Black churches, fraternities, sororities, professional orgs., civil rights orgs., Reparations groups, etc.) because it is going to take all of us to ensure the success of this historic NBCD.

Although this is labeled National Black Cleanup Day, we encourage each targeted neighborhood (community) to schedule monthly cleanup events.

We ask organizations and individuals to embrace this NBCD effort as your own, (because it really is), to share this information with others, and to start organizing early. Please contact us to add your organization to the list of supporters and participants.

Peace & Love,

Citizens Organized for Environmental Justice (coejinc@att.net) 904-699-6317

Calling All Bridge Builders (jlnscs@yahoo.com) 561-801-6082

Sankofa Revolutionary Radio (amuhammad19@aol.com) 205-531-9141

REAL Learning Institute (realsolution@yahoo.com) 769-572-7441

Blackeconomics.org (BlackEconomics@BlackEconomics.org)

The Provisional Government of the Republic of New Africa (PG-RNA) 901.800.6221