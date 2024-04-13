Versiti Blood Research Institute Expansion Plans Approved

By Karen Stokes

The Versiti Blood Research Institute (VBRI) is reporting that the updated renderings of its expansion plans were approved by the city of Wauwatosa’s Design Review Board.

The expansion is a state-of-the-art 79,000 square-foot addition that will nearly double VBRI’s research capacity, add approximately 100 new jobs and generate an estimated $19 million in additional tax revenue for the state of Wisconsin over 30 years. The VBRI is nearing capacity and plans to expand its current team of 31 principal scientists to approximately 50 in the next 5-7 years. Updates include:

Detail was added to the east staircase to include lighting (this is a prominent feature on the exterior)

Landscaping has been added around the parking area

Screens have been added for roof-top mechanical equipment

Cited locations for possible future exterior signage on the south and east sides of the building– these options will go in front of another committee for approval

“The expansion represents a crucial milestone for the Versiti Blood Research Institute. Renowned for our innovative and leading research and extensive knowledge of bleeding and clotting disorders, we are now broadening our focus to include blood cancers and immune system diseases,” said Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti. “This initiative signifies a transformative phase where we can make a positive difference in the health and welfare of patients and families, both locally in Milwaukee and globally.”

The $79 million expansion project, funded through donations and private contributions, receives a significant boost with a $10 million grant allocated in Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 budget proposal, demonstrating the state’s dedication to advancing blood health research.”

“Our organization is built on a foundation of collaboration, and we know we cannot write this next chapter alone,” said Miskel. “The next phase of the VBRI will only be made possible through collaboration—from our research and healthcare partners to donors in our community. We encourage everyone to join us to invest in research, invest in growth, invest in innovation, invest in hope.”

HGA is serving as the architect and Mortenson is the general contractor for the new facility.