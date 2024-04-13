4 Types of Remote Work You Might Not Know About

If you’re looking for a change in career and like the idea of working at home, there are abundant opportunities for remote work. Here are a few choice gigs.

One of the few benefits of the events of the past few years is the more widespread acceptance of working from home. Remote work is real work, and there are plenty of at-home jobs that are fulfilling both personally and financially. But beyond the more well-known ones, what are some of the other worthwhile remote jobs out there? Here are four types of remote work you might not know about.

Court Reporter

Most people are familiar with court reporters and their duties through films and TV. They picture a person near the judge’s bench, taking down everything everyone says on a typewriter. But not all court reporters report for duty in a courtroom. Even before the pandemic, many courts held civil proceedings through teleconferences. Court reporters transcribe the proceedings, present exhibits digitally, and troubleshoot any technical difficulties that might occur.

Web Designer

As more and more business takes place online, the need for people who can design killer websites increases. If you have a design background and experience with using computers to create art, you have the skills needed to create easy-to-use websites that appeal to customers. Experience with coding and using website editors is a must. Along with the design aspects of the job, you can take care of client meetings by teleconference. It also allows you to reach out to potential customers across the country and even worldwide.

Social Media Manager

If you’re adept at writing, designing, and chatting online, you might be able to find a gig as a social media manager. Plenty of businesses require an online presence but don’t have the time or inclination to spend part of the day posting updates, images, and videos. Knowing how to juggle several platforms and having marketing skills makes you a great fit for a remote social media manager position.

Data Analyst

There will always be a place in the corporate world for people who can take raw data and convert it into forms that a company can understand and use. Having a background in business, math, and statistics and an insatiable curiosity makes you a good fit for this position. So does the ability to turn confusing and complex notions into simple charts, diagrams, infographics, and more.

Those are four types of remote work that you might not know about, and there are hundreds more. Good luck with your job search and turning your home into your own corporate empire!