Sometimes you can’t go on vacation or even leave the house for a while. Here’s how to turn your bedroom into an oasis of calm where you can escape.

Want to get away but can’t get too far away from home? Then, turn your bedroom into something more than the place where you sleep. With a few simple additions and adjustments, any bedroom can become as comfortable as a five-star hotel room. Take some time and splurge a little on pampering yourself. Here’s how to turn your bedroom into a cozy getaway.

Make the Bed Extra Comfy

The bed is the centerpiece of any bedroom. You probably spend most of the time in your bedroom on the bed. So add some extra layers of plushness to it. Don’t cheap out on a mattress. You’ll sleep better, and your body will feel better after a night of firm yet comfortable support. Add a mattress topper or mattress pad as well for added cushiness. Finally, go big with comforters, blankets, and pillows as well. All that added comfort goes a long way toward making the bedroom a sleepy refuge.

Remove Distractions

While your inclination may be to personalize and enliven your bedroom as much as possible, take the opposite tack. Get rid of loud prints and posters, and minimize the number of things on the walls, shelves, and other furniture. Decluttering is always a good idea as well. You’ll have more room and be less likely to become distracted overall. Keep the paint scheme sedate with cool pastels and soothing whites. It’ll make your visual field that much more calming. Plants make excellent decorations that remain unobtrusive, and they keep the air fresh and clean as well!

Light Up Your Life

Choose the right lighting for the room that you can adjust according to your mood. Natural sunlight can be calming or invigorating, so add blinds to adjust the levels or use blackout curtains to keep things dark while you’re trying to sleep. Use your overhead light as infrequently as possible. Purchase table and floor lamps to place in strategic spots. They’ll fill the space with a soft and comforting glow. Wall sconces add elegance and well-distributed lighting too. So if you have the budget, install a few along the perimeter.

Add a Nook

Still wondering how to turn your bedroom into a cozy getaway? Some folks like their bedroom to serve as a workspace. That’s fine, but try not to put too many reminders of toil around the place where you wish to relax. Create a nook in a corner or by a window. Add a comfortable chair or a small writing desk that leaves enough room to read, write, think, and dream. If you want a place to take a snooze or simply look out the window and watch the world go by, consider a loveseat.