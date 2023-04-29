Is It Considered Outdated To Decorate With Wallpaper?

Florals, geometric designs, and minimalistic patterns! Wallpaper may seem old-fashioned, but is decorating with wallpaper considered outdated?

Trends change frequently, and it seemed like wallpaper was on its way out the door for a few decades. Read here to learn if it’s still considered outdated to decorate with wallpaper.

Can You Decorate With Wallpaper?

Decorating with wallpaper is totally acceptable in the modern world! The trick is to find the right pattern. Many people associate wallpaper with bold and tacky patterns that make spaces feel outdated. Think about the intense shades of dark orange and brown in geometric patterns during the ‘70s. The old-fashioned floral patterns were usually around the upper border of the kitchen.

Luckily, these aren’t the only designs available today. Many classy and dazzling wallpaper styles can positively transform rooms.

Utilizing Patterns That Complement the Space

There’s no need to decorate with wallpaper that’s considered outdated any longer! Wallpaper can be a statement piece, and you can subtly enhance a room in a few ways.

Florals, textures, geometric designs, and abstract art are gorgeous patterns to choose from. If the living room has unique furniture in vibrant colors, consider muted or neutral wallpaper. Use a wallpaper pattern that highlights the decorations if the bathroom has a theme.

The goal is to pick out a pattern that will maximize the room’s design without looking gaudy, like the wallpaper of the past.

Styling a Room the Right Way

Once you find a stunning wallpaper design, you can style the room properly. Choose a space for the focal point of the room. Every room should have a space that instantly draws your eyes. In living rooms, most people look at the couch or the TV. In the bathroom, people look at the toilet, vanity, and mirror.

Next, you can start decorating with pieces that fit the space. Place a gold, antique-inspired mirror in the bathroom against a muted floral wallpaper. A textured, dark gray wallpaper in the bedroom will pair greatly with a plush, cream-colored bed frame. Try olive-green wallpaper in the living room with a hutch cabinet holding your favorite knickknacks.

The goal is to establish a balance between the color palette, textures, and furniture pieces. You can find a variety of patterns from a Wisconsin wallpaper installation company to find the perfect wallpaper style for any room!