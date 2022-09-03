Redecorating a home can be a big undertaking. We want to freshen our living spaces but stay on trend. Here are the décor trends for 2022, with a few tips.

Our homes are the center of our existence. We take pride in our style and create a cozy place for our friends and family to gather. If you’re looking for design inspiration, the verdict is in for this year. Continue reading to help you redecorate and strike your creative juices. These are expert interior décor trends and tips for 2022 you should follow.

Soft, Wavy Lines

The hard, geometric lines in house and furniture designs have given way to soft, wavy, curvy lines. You’ll discover archways in home designs or couches with curved armrests or backs. People want their furniture to embrace them as they sink down to relax.

Mixing New and Vintage

What’s old is new again. Combining antiques and contemporary pieces is a trend that homeowners and designers are exploring for 2022. People are becoming more concerned about eco-friendly items and lessening their carbon footprint. Instead of rushing off to a furniture store, go to thrift shops to search for furniture and décor to add to your home.

Warm Neutrals

Stark white has been a dominating force in the home design and décor department for so long, but its reign is finally ending. Make way for warmer, more inviting neutrals like tan, beige, and nude. Apply these comforting tones to walls, furniture, cabinets, throw pillows, and more. You’ll create a cozy, comfortable home for family and guests to gather.

Grab some tan curtains for your living space. Remember these important details when choosing window treatments:

Measure multiple times.

Carefully choose the fabric.

Pick out the right hardware.

Pro Decorating Tip

Introduce blush into the mix with caramel and rust for a happy vibe throughout your house—the soft pink plays well with the warmth of neutrals.

Various Shades of Green

Green is earthy. It sparks happiness. It’s the new shade that’s blowing up on the home scene. And this trend doesn’t just include regular green. You can walk up and down the paint section and choose the best hue for you. Go bold with forest green island cabinets. Freshen up your living room with emerald green rugs, pillows, and lampshades. Add a tropical foliage print wallpaper to your guest bathroom for a pop of color in a dreary space.

Ensure that you stay true to what you like when you’re redecorating. If you don’t like an item in the store, you won’t like it in your home either. Even though these are the expert interior décor tips and trends for 2022, you need to love what you use in your house.