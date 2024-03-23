Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

New Renderings Released for Versiti Blood Research Institute

The first renderings of the VBRI addition were recently released to the public. Groundbreaking on the expansion project is scheduled to begin later this year with an estimated completion date in 2026.

By Karen Stokes

For the first time, The Versiti Blood Research Institute (VBRI) is releasing renderings of its expansion plans. The expansion is a state-of-the-art 79,000 square-foot addition that will nearly double VBRI’s research capacity, add approximately 100 new jobs and generate an estimated $19 million in additional tax revenue for the state of Wisconsin over 30 years.

The new addition will boost VBRI’s research capabilities and facilitate the development of innovative, safer therapies for various conditions, benefiting the health of people locally, nationally, and globally.

“The expansion represents a crucial milestone for the Versiti Blood Research Institute. Renowned for our innovative and leading research and extensive knowledge of bleeding and clotting disorders, we are now broadening our focus to include blood cancers and immune system diseases,” said Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti. “This initiative signifies a transformative phase where we can make a positive difference in the health and welfare of patients and families, both locally in Milwaukee and globally.”

VBRI is close to its limit and intends to grow its current team of 31 principal scientists to around 50 over the next 5-7 years. With each new scientist bringing along a team of up to 10 colleagues, the research community will expand, bringing a stronger culture of collaboration. This expansion will increase the total number of researchers and staff from about 200 to over 350.

The expansion is a $79 million project that will include donations and private funding. A $10 million grant to support the project has been earmarked within Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 budget proposal, reaffirming the state’s commitment to advancing blood health research.

“Our organization is built on a foundation of collaboration, and we know we cannot write this next chapter alone,” said Miskel. “The next phase of the VBRI will only be made possible through collaboration—from our research and healthcare partners to donors in our community. We encourage everyone to join us to invest in research, invest in growth, invest in innovation, invest in hope.”

HGA is serving as the architect and Mortenson is the general contractor for the new facility.

