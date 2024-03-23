MATC Requesting BIDs for West Allis Campus Main Building Area 10 Roof Replacement and Childcare Siding Replacement

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2024-002

DUE: 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2024,

followed by the public bid opening

WAC (West Allis Campus) Main Building Area 10 Roof Replacement, PROJECT 2024410.01

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Roofing & Sheet Metal

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2024-003

DUE: 2:30 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2024,

followed by the public bid opening

WAC Childcare Siding Replacement,

PROJECT 2022410.02

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction & Sheet Metal

************************************************

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the time & date shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A mandatory tour of the project sites will be conducted. See Instructions to Bidders for details.

4. Bids will be publicly opened immediately after they are due in Room M70, MATC, 700 W State St., Milw., WI 53233, and virtually on Google Meet or by Phone. See Instructions to Bidders for details.

5. A goal of 20% for the participation of

Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications and is strongly recommended.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.