‘This Work is Personal’: New Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation Leader Wants all Students to Thrive

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Willie Jude II had been away from Milwaukee for almost 30 years.

In that time, he went to college and spent years advancing through the ranks of leadership at higher education institutions across the nation.

Now, Jude is back and hopes he can make a difference in the community through his role as the executive director of the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation works to fund programs that create equitable opportunities for MPS students, families and staff.

Jude has been in his role at the MPS Foundation since October, which marks his first time working in Milwaukee since he left for college in 1997.

Advocating for quality schools

Jude hopes to establish a vibrant culture of philanthropy within MPS, a culture he believes will help improve the quality of all Milwaukee Public Schools and ensure all students receive the resources they need to thrive.

“As a Milwaukee native and a graduate of three MPS schools, this work is personal for me,” Jude said. “It seems like I’ve been advocating for individuals in every place in the world, in the country, except for my own … I just want to be a part of the changes being made here.”

Jude credits his success to a supportive family that valued education and instilled it in the next generation. Today, he considers his parents his heroes.

“My first two degrees were really for my parents and my grandparents to say thank you because they worked for me to get here,” Jude said.

A graduate of James Madison High School, Jude has a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a master’s in education from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.

Jude’s father, Willie Jude, also dedicated his career to education as a former principal of Edison Schools and former interim superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

Jude II said the feeling of living in his father’s shadow helped him thrive.

“Everything I did in school contributed to my father’s position, so I think a part of me moving across the country was to show that I can thrive wherever I’m going to be,” he said.

“But I’ve realized how blessed I am to have him, so coming back home, I’m excited to be in his presence even if it is in his shadow.”

According to the elder Jude, education chose the family, not the other way around. He said neither he nor his children planned to go into education, but several of them ended up in the field.

‘He’s just good people’

The younger Jude’s goal out of college was to play for the NFL. But through chance, strong mentorship and being willing to accept opportunities as they came, he found his calling in educational leadership.

“Willie is a futuristic thinker,” said the elder Jude. “He understands the importance of keeping and maintaining the best of the old, while accepting the best of what’s new and that takes courage and creativity.”

Yolonda Young, Jude’s friend since middle school, said he embodies community and family.

“He’s just good people,” she said. “ He’s always himself, so it’s not a hard relationship to keep up.”

‘Part of the solution’

Jude returns to Milwaukee from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, where he was the vice chancellor for advancement.

He also has worked in leadership at Fisk University in Nashville as the vice president for student affairs, and at Lincoln University of Missouri and the Lincoln University Foundation Inc., as the executive director for philanthropy.

At the MPS Foundation, Jude said so far his work has consisted of a listening tour, a discovery phase and just relearning the city.

“When you grow up in a place, there’s some things you just take for granted because you live there,” he said. “So, I’m getting to relearn about Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Schools, the district and philanthropy, so I learn more about what is happening here and how to be a part of the solution.”

Calling all MPS alumni

Moving forward, Jude wants to engage with the community and MPS alumni to spread awareness about the MPS Foundation and its mission.

He believes that with greater awareness, the Foundation can create a strong network of support for MPS schools.

Jude hopes by sharing their stories on social media and in the community, it will inspire others to join him in making a difference in the city that gave him his start.

“I think that we can really do something transformational,” he said. “If we work together and give this the right time and energy, I believe the sky’s the limit.”

For more information

Jude encourages MPS alumni who want to share their stories to email him their name, a photo and what they’re doing now at jude@mpsfdn.org.