Courier Communications Vice President of Sales, Douglas Kelley Honored With Black Excellence Award

By Karen Stokes

Milwaukee Courier and WNOV Radio, Vice President of Sales, Douglas D. Kelley was honored for extraordinary achievement in the community at the 39th Annual Black Excellence Awards.

A Milwaukee native, Kelley was encouraged by his mother to learn and strengthen his mind as a way to be of value to society. Seeing his mother’s entrepreneurship in addition to her nursing career, he knew that business would be a big part of his life.

After developing his own entrepreneurial spirit at Francis Parkman Middle School then Rufus King High School, he attained degrees in business administration at Marquette University.

“When I was growing up people worked with me in high school and in college so it was just a natural thing when I got in college to start working with youth and become a mentor, giving back,” Kelley said.

Kelley was a resident of Milwaukee’s 53206 zip code, he dreams of the day when 53206 is the nation’s best zip code instead of its reputation as being one of the worst. His work in the community has gone a long way toward achieving that goal. His focus is on youth development.

Kelley was the founding member of the Ethnic Alumni Association (now Black Alumni Association) at Marquette University in 1996. A decade later, Kelley would be elected the first African-American president for the Marquette University Alumni Associations national board of directors and he is president of the Center for Teaching Entrepreneurship.

The Black Excellence Awards event held at the Italian Community Center on Friday, February 23, 2024 honored 30 outstanding African Americans in Milwaukee celebrating their achievements, contributions, and dedication to making a difference.

On receiving the award, Kelley said he was a little bit shocked, humbled and blessed but explained that he doesn’t do what he does for the community to be awarded or honored.

“I guess it comes from something my mother always told me, “if you have to toot your own horn, your horn is not worth tooting,” so I guess somebody felt that everything I’ve done over time and in the past wanted to see me get recognition for it,” Kelley said.

Looking to the future, he said, “I’m blessed with having two careers in real estate and the radio station and I’m blessed because I love what I do. I always wanted to continue to make both those organizations stronger and better and move to the next level. Personally, I want to stay healthy. I’m blessed to have two adult sons and hopefully someday have grandchildren.”