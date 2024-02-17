Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Working to Keep Guns out of the Hands of Dangerous People

Mayor Johnson listening to the concerns of Debra Gillispie and Colette Shumpert. (Photo by Albert Davis, Democratic Party of Wisconsin)

By Urban Media News

Mayor Cavalier Johnson held a roundtable with gun violence prevention advocates on Friday February 9th in support of President Joe Biden and response to Donald Trump’s choice to give a speech to the NRA.

Mayor Johnson highlighted the stark contrasts between President Biden and Former President Trump. Mayor Johnson blasted Trump and spoke to the ways Trump is endangering our communities with his record on guns. Mayor Johnson listened as mothers who lost children to gun violence told personal stories about the losses they’ve suffered to the gun violence epidemic and how they’re working to make change.

Gloria Nichols is participating with Mayor Johnson, Debra Gillispie and Colette Shumpert discussing the negative impacts of gun violence. (Photo by Albert Davis, Democratic Party of Wisconsin)

“President Joe Biden signed the most significant federal bipartisan gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years. President Biden has been a champion for combatting deadly unacceptable, untraceable ghost guns that are proliferating communities across the United States. That’s what President Joe Biden is doing.” – Mayor Johnson

“There’s only one ticket that is advocating for a safer America. An America that’s free from gun violence, that has caused tragedy in the lives of too many people in our community and around the country. That’s President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.” – Mayor Johnson

Mayor Johnson speaking with Melody Villanueva. (Photo by Albert Davis, Democratic Party of Wisconsin)

“Trump has promised to block bipartisan bills with commonsense safety measures, he has refused to support proven effective policies like an assault weapons ban. I think that’s the wrong trajectory for America. He’s rolled back regulations to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. That’s the history we know we’re getting if Donald Trump were to get elected again to be President of the United States.” – Mayor Johnson

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383