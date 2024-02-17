Working to Keep Guns out of the Hands of Dangerous People

By Urban Media News

Mayor Cavalier Johnson held a roundtable with gun violence prevention advocates on Friday February 9th in support of President Joe Biden and response to Donald Trump’s choice to give a speech to the NRA.

Mayor Johnson highlighted the stark contrasts between President Biden and Former President Trump. Mayor Johnson blasted Trump and spoke to the ways Trump is endangering our communities with his record on guns. Mayor Johnson listened as mothers who lost children to gun violence told personal stories about the losses they’ve suffered to the gun violence epidemic and how they’re working to make change.

“President Joe Biden signed the most significant federal bipartisan gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years. President Biden has been a champion for combatting deadly unacceptable, untraceable ghost guns that are proliferating communities across the United States. That’s what President Joe Biden is doing.” – Mayor Johnson

“There’s only one ticket that is advocating for a safer America. An America that’s free from gun violence, that has caused tragedy in the lives of too many people in our community and around the country. That’s President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.” – Mayor Johnson

“Trump has promised to block bipartisan bills with commonsense safety measures, he has refused to support proven effective policies like an assault weapons ban. I think that’s the wrong trajectory for America. He’s rolled back regulations to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. That’s the history we know we’re getting if Donald Trump were to get elected again to be President of the United States.” – Mayor Johnson