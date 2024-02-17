Calvary Housing Development Introduces New Board Members

By Karen Stokes

Calvary Housing Development, 3161 N. Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. recently welcomed new board members.

Sheila M. Smith, Timothy Scott, and N. Lynnette McNeeley were welcomed to the Calvary Housing Development Ltd. (CHDL) Board at a Holiday Gathering on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Their service and expertise are important as CHDL continues the vision of providing safe, affordable housing in the City of Milwaukee.

Atty Sheila M. Smith is a Howard University graduate and earned her Law Degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison, Wisconsin. Attorney Smith has significant Economic Development experience, much of it garnered while working as Community Organizer for the Northwest Side Community Development Corporation.

Timothy Scott is an experienced construction professional with 30 plus years in the industry. He is currently President/Project Manager of Scotty’s Construction and Building Services whose work includes single family and commercial repair and rehabilitation and preparing and reviewing contract documents. He also has served as Construction Manager for Habitat for Humanity in Waukesha County.

Attorney N. Lynnette McNeely is a Volunteer Manager of CJ Legal Resource Center, Inc., a non-profit legal resource organization that provides legal resources to members of the 53206-zip code in Milwaukee. Attorney McNeely has a passion for community service and has served on several community and professional boards.

Two long-serving members of the Calvary Housing Development, Limited board of directors, were honored at the event. Rita L. Johnson and Carole Culbreath retired from the board effective December 31, 2023, and were presented Honor Awards for more than forty (40) years of distinguished service. Both Ms. Johnson and Mrs. Culbreath were among the early members of the founding of CHDL.

“We’re a corporation that was actually formed by the Calvary Baptist Church in 1972 to pursue the development of low income housing for the elderly in the Milwaukee community particularly around our church,” said Board President, Lafayette McKinney.