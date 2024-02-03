24 Ways you can Celebrate Black History Month in Milwaukee Celebrate Black History Month in Milwaukee

By PrincessSafiya Byers and Meredith Melland

Black History Month in February offers everyone the chance to learn about, honor and celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans locally and beyond.

Here are some events you should know about.

Milwaukee Film’s Sixth Annual Black History Month Celebration: All month

Milwaukee Film is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting films and conversations curated by the Black Lens program throughout February. More information here.

The Milwaukee Public Library is encouraging families of all ages to participate in its Black History Month Challenge by reading books and watching documentaries by Black authors or about Black History Month. Educators who complete the challenge will be entered to win a Rooted MKE gift card. The kickoff to the month-long challenge will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Good Hope Branch, 7715 W. Good Hope Road. More information here.

Joyce’s House Education Center will kick off Black History Month with an exclusive showing of “The Right to Read,” a thought-provoking movie executive-produced by actor LeVar Burton. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. More information here.

Black History Trivia: Saturday, Feb. 3

Assemble your team and use your Black history knowledge to compete for prizes at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Company Brewing, 735 E. Center St. Doors open at 5 p.m. This event is the first of a Black History Month series by Culture x Design sponsored by the Milwaukee Brewers. More information here.

Protegé Lamar, a local rap artist, will talk about his career in the music industry and answer questions from aspiring recording artists from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 at Milwaukee Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. More information here.

Black History Month Kickoff: Tuesday, Feb. 6

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will celebrate Black History Month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Union Concourse, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd. The event will have live music by Milwaukee’s B~Free and Quinten Farr Duo, cheesecake from Baked Dreams Creations, crafts and a vendor fair, featuring Milwaukee’s Black-owned businesses. For more information, contact Sociocultural Programming at sociocul@uwm.edu.

The History of Black Milwaukee presented by John Gurda: Feb. 6, 13 and March 2

Milwaukee writer and historian John Gurda will give presentations on the history of Black people in Milwaukee from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

He will also give the presentation from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., and from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd. More information here.

View a 45-minute short film presentation that delves into diverse aspects of Black life at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Radio Milwaukee, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave. Culture x Design’s screening will be followed by breakout group discussions and happy hour networking. More information here.

Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Drive, is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting the contributions of Black innovators to science, technology, engineering and math from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. A Black-owned Business Makers Market will be open until 4 p.m. More information here.

Author and illustrator Charly Palmer and his wife, Karida Brown, will discuss their latest projects, including “The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Centennial Hall, 733 N. Eighth St. The event will include refreshments and music. More information here.

Author and scholar Dr. Joan Morgan will discuss Lauryn Hill’s influence on music and culture with Dr. LaShay Harvey at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Radio Milwaukee, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave. An afterparty with karaoke will follow the discussion. Tickets are $25. More information here.

Join Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and Diverse & Resilient’s House of History program to share stories, photos and memories celebrating Milwaukee’s Black LGBTQ+ elders. The potluck lunch will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Diverse & Resilient, 2439 N. Holton St. (with the option to bring requested items). More information here.

Jonathan Eig in Conversation With Cree Myles: Friday, Feb. 16

Author Jonathan Eig will discuss his new book, “King: A Life,” and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s lasting legacy on Milwaukee’s Black community with book influencer Cree Myles from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 at the Milwaukee Public Library Centennial Hall, 733 N. Eighth St. More information here.

Join Culture x Design’s Geraud Blanks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 as he leads a panel discussion on the 1992 romantic comedy, “Boomerang,” starring Eddie Murphy, at Radio Milwaukee, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave. The panel will explore the movie’s depictions of Black relationships and affluence. You can also catch “Boomerang” on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Oriental Theatre. More information here.

Shop with Black makers and creatives at the Sherman Phoenix Blackout Vendor Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. More information here.

Celebrating Black Artists: Saturday, Feb. 17

Bring your kids to learn about the lives of prominent Black artists and create their own art from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Children’s Herzfeld Activity Center at Milwaukee Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. More information here.

Celebrate the legacy of Milwaukee icon Vel Phillips on what would have been her 100th birthday with free admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18. This is the first event of the Free Day + Celebration series at the museum, located at 700 N. Art Museum Drive. It will feature a community engagement fair, tours, sound healing and more. More information here.

Fifth Annual African American Environmental Pioneer Awards: Monday, Feb. 19

Join Nearby Nature Milwaukee and partners for a program honoring Black pioneers and rising stars working to better the environment in Milwaukee at 6:30 p.m. at The Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay St. Networking begins at 5 p.m. Ko-Thi Dance Company and drummer Ojumire Charleston of Drums up Guns Down 414 will perform. Register here. More information here.

The Milwaukee Public Library and MKE Black will host a panel discussion and Q&A with local Black entrepreneurs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Milwaukee Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. Get a free headshot from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More information here.

Drop-In Tour: Art by Artists of the African Diaspora: Saturdays through Feb. 24

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays throughout February, learn about African American and Haitian artists with works featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive, during a museum docent tour. The experience is included with admission and is free for members. More information here.

ASK: Saturday, Feb. 24

Join the ASK (Access, Support, Knowledge) Workshop program for conversations around mental health and access in the African American community from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Good Hope Branch, 7715 W. Good Hope Road. More information here.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, local musicians, curated by Brew City Soul Orchestra, will take the stage at The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St., to perform Lauryn Hill’s music. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $30. Get tickets here.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, local author Bonnie J. Edwards will present “Part 1 – Origins: The Beginning of a New World and the Making of the Native African American Spirit” at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St. This is the first part of a three-part interactive series focusing on the native African American experience in the United States and Wisconsin. More information here

Join Culture x Design for a panel and open discussion on the economic prospects for local Black artists and cultural entrepreneurs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Marn Art + Culture Hub, 191 N. Broadway, Suite 102. Networking begins at 5 p.m. More information here.

Tour the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum: throughout February and beyond

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center St., offers scheduled tours of its museum throughout Black History Month and beyond.

Visit America’s Black Holocaust Museum: Throughout February and beyond

America’s Black Holocaust Museum at 401 W. North Ave. is a resource for Black history year-round and will be open throughout Black History Month. You can tour the museum in person, or visit the museum’s virtual exhibit here.

Dynamic Range: Photographs by Bill Tennessen: throughout February and beyond

Self-taught photographer Bill Tennessen began contributing to the Milwaukee Community Journal, Wisconsin’s largest African American newspaper, in 1981 and has documented many events and moments of Milwaukee life. Explore an exhibition of his photos at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, 1234 W. Tory Hill St. Admission is free and the exhibition will run until May 12. More information here.