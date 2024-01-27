Vice President Kamala Harris Launches Nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” Tour in Waukesha County

By Karen Stokes

On the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Big Bend, Wisconsin in Waukesha County to discuss the importance of protecting abortion rights now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe.

Vice President Harris was joined by Wisconsin’s Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez.

“I will continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms while bringing together those throughout America who agree that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body, not the government,” Harris said.

Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers introduced a bill Friday that would call for a binding statewide referendum on whether abortion should be banned after 14 weeks of pregnancy. Another Wisconsin law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The proposed legislation hinges on voter approval through an April referendum, and it additionally depends on the backing of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has promised to veto it.

“To truly protect reproductive freedoms we must restore the protections of Roe v. Wade,” the Vice President said. “What the U.S. Supreme Court took, Congress can put it back into place.”

According to the Marquette University Law School poll, 40 percent of registered voters said abortion was one of the most important issues to them.

Coming during election season, the trip also marks Harris’ fifth visit to Wisconsin. A state President Joe Biden won in 2020.

The fight over reproductive rights will be in play during this presidential election year, with Wisconsin playing a pivotal role in the road to the White House.

“Since Roe was overturned every time productive freedom has been on the ballet, people of America have voted for freedom, from Kansas to California to Kentucky, people have voted for freedom not by a little but by overwhelming margins,” Harris said.