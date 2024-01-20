Need Help Surviving the Winter Blues? Here are Resources to Improve Your Mental Health

By Trisha Young

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

You made it through the holidays, but now you’re in the thick of winter when those cold, dreary days may seem to last forever.

According to the American Psychological Association, or APA, it’s common for many people to feel greater amounts of fatigue and depression this time of year.

The APA attributes these feelings to a decrease in daylight hours and colder weather.

On top of feelings of depression, many people may be dealing with financial stress from the holidays along with higher winter energy bills.

From practicing yoga to going outdoors, here’s how you can manage your mental health this winter season.

Meditation, mindfulness and yoga

Psychologists have found that meditation, mindfulness and yoga can be helpful ways to take a step back and breathe when you’re feeling out of sorts.

Yoga can also help you stay active and healthy in the cold months.

Milwaukee has lots to offer when it comes to these holistic approaches for little to no money:

Milwaukee Community Yoga has free yoga every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Society of Friends, 3224 N. Gordon Place. The group focuses on beginning and intermediate poses and is good for all levels. Bring your own mat! More information here.

Riverwest Yogashala, located at 731 E. Locust St., has a variety of classes for all skill levels and age ranges. Suggested donations for classes range from $8 to $25, but pay what you can is also encouraged. More information here.

Core El Centro offers services from yoga to holistic approach healing. The organization is located at 130 W. Bruce St., Third Floor. This business serves Spanish speakers. More information here.

Embody Yoga, located at 4650 N. Port Washington Road, Suite 160, offers classes for all levels. More information here.

MKE Social Yoga has yoga classes for all levels. Classes take place all over Milwaukee, from the historic Miller brewing caves to the beach. More information here.

Milwaukee- Free Online Guided Meditation takes place every Saturday and various other days online at 8:45 p.m. and is always free. More information here.

Mindfulness Community of Milwaukee offers multiple free meditation and mindfulness classes daily. More information here.

Meditate Milwaukee offers free meditation at Sojourner Family Peace Center, 619 W. Walnut St., every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. More information here.

Shambhala Milwaukee, located at 2344 N. Oakland Ave., offers many meditation classes both in person and online for free. Check out their Heart of Recovery Group tailored for people in 12 Step programs. More information here.

Milwaukee Recreation: Winter Community Wellness offers a variety of programs that can help you stay active and healthy this winter. More information here.

Mental health resources

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services offers resources for all ages, including a 24-hour crisis line at (414) 257-7222. More information here.

For a comprehensive list of available mental health resources and services, including LGBTQ+ services, check out this list compiled by the City of Milwaukee here.

Healthy MKE recently launched a mental health and substance use care resource guide, which is available in five languages. Here you can easily find providers, tools and directories for mental health and substance use care throughout Milwaukee County. More information here.

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers resources and tools with a focus on Native and traditional methods of healing as well as behavioral health. More information here.

Muslim Community & Health Center has various behavioral health services. More information here.

Pathfinders is an organization that supports homeless and runaway children. It also offers mental health services alongside housing assistance. More information here.

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers has long served Milwaukee’s South Side for most health needs, and provides comprehensive mental health care. More information here.

Vivent Health offers resources such as behavioral health services, a food pantry, needle exchange and help with housing needs. More information here.

Call IMPACT 211 at 2-1-1 for assistance with food, housing or mental health.

You can also visit in-reach sites Monday, Wednesday and Friday to speak to a housing/shelter navigator at the following locations:

Repairers of the Breach

This refuge and resource center is located at 1335 W. Vliet St. and has in-reach hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. More information here.

​St. Ben’s

This IMPACT 211 center is located at 930 W. State St., and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. More information here.

If you or a loved one are in crisis or thinking about suicide, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.