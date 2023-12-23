BlackEconomics.org®

By age 12, we have become familiar with the adage: “There is nothing new under the sun.” The concept is universal. For Black Ameri- cans in the third decade of the 21st century, this saying cannot hold true if we are to survive far into the future. We must have “something new under the sun.”

Why? Because the walls are closing in rapidly. Global greed, the rampant lust for materialism, and the related hoggish consumption has placed the environment on a collapsing precipice. The latter state is causing myriad special (racial and ethnic) interest groups to form mentalities to secure as much of everything as possible as rapidly as possible for themselves alone. It has gone beyond, “let the devil take the hindmost,” to each interest group acting as a devil willing to destroy weak groups and to align only with groups strong enough to remain.

Black Americans and people of African descent the world over confront these conditions and, seemingly, find ourselves among the weak. Unfortunately, we have permitted the last 600 years to place us in a seemingly helpless position. Now, we appear to have but one escape: Mount counterattacks of all available varieties—physical and otherwise—to ensure our existence.

However, being the descendants of mothers and fathers of civilizations, we have infinite vision and wisdom. We know that war is not the answer, but love is. Therefore, we should only choose war as a final resort. Alternatively, we should choose love (love of life; love of what the Earth has to offer mentally, physically, and spiritually; and love of the Earth itself) to preserve our existence and that of humanity.

Love of life should engender a great desire to reproduce ourselves physically. It is by producing more (with us and with others) that we make possible the reincarnation (reinsertion) of our living spirits/souls into existing bodies that we have produced before our own demise. Knowing the science of life and genetics, we know that our nature (mentalities and phenotypes) will be preserved. Do not forget the power of the 8th generation—the octoroons. The Black man and woman, who are the first leaders of planet Earth, always return to take their rightful place throughout the generations.

Therefore, choosing to love mentally, physically, and spiritually can aid our efforts to preserve our existence. We are the men and women charged with keeping and dressing the Earth. This is strategy Part I.

Strategy Part II, has as a requirement “something new under the sun.”

What has never been done? What can and must we (Black People) do that is new, which can save the world?

We say “something new under the sun” because in known human history, what we can and must do has never been done. Even the Mamaluks did not face our challenge.

The newness to which we refer entails a full resurrection and analysis of our history (our sciences (methods and procedures) and cultures), which can illuminate our supreme knowledge. We must use available technology to transmit that knowledge to the entire world and then work to ensure the acceptance and operationalization of that knowledge.

Realization of this newness guarantees the perpetuation of our Earth for all inhabitants.

This newness can only be achieved if the world’s African descendants, who possess African knowledge, experience a mental renewal and realization that what Africans possessed before encountering the European was best for planet Earth and its people.

A check of history will undoubtedly reveal great peoples, civilizations, methods and procedures (sciences), and fundamental principles from the past. Unquestionably, Europeans have played important roles in evolving the world technologically. However, while that evolution may have produced certain “advancements,” the way was lost on abiding by golden rules and principles that assure the permanent presence of humans in this world. Africans must now perform the calculus of integrating the old with the new. We must combine the eternal golden rules and principles with truly useful technologies. When performed properly, this effort will move life on Earth forward toward the natural conclusion of this dispensation of time.

The first step in realizing this newness already exists. Africans the world over are researching our ancient knowledge. The call is to teach this knowledge to our own people to produce the renewal. However, while the rationale for this action may seem trans- parent, we must take care to focus on and emphasize the importance of this under- taking. It is insufficient to know the great kingdoms, dynasties, and civilizations. It is not enough to resurrect the sciences. Even bringing life to dead languages stops short. What must be done is to look behind and underneath all of this and identify how our past embodied a “preserving balance” that kept the world intact and functioning in near perfect order—a system of things that was neither destructive nor diminishing.

Africans must come to know and convey to the world that “preserving balance,” which should permeate every aspect of our lives. These actions and the related outcomes will convince the remainder of the world that we have the keys to eternal life on spaceship Earth.

It is the African Mind that contains the tools for the “preserving balance” that will permit humans to live on Earth into perpetuity without the evil that takes humans and the planet out of balance and on a course to a certain demise.

If Africans do not undergo the renewal and achieve the newness, then there will be nothing new under the sun. In fact, there will be no human life on the Earth where the glorious sun shines.

We must work quickly because there is not much time.

B Robinson

122223