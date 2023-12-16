WNOV 860 AM/106.5 FM’s Own Sharon “The Gospel Angel” Jordan Nominated for Radio Announcer of The Year 2024

Sharon “The Gospel Angel” Jordan recognized the power of gospel music at a young age, which echoed the words of the bible to bring healing, calm, and elevation to the soul of men and women. Sharon’s music ministry through God was recognized by her Uncle the Late Rev. F.L. Harper Pastor of the King Solomon M.B.C. She believes her role as a Gospel D.J. is to play inspiring music that will minister to all walks of life.

Gospel music has always been a part of Sharon’s life as a young child. Sharon’s motivation comes from the Late Rev. F.L. Harper where he recognized her gifts and talents through the word of God. Her music ministry training as a Choir Member, Choir Director, and Radio Announcer. Sharon has worked with production companies such as Emmanuel Production and Blessed Productions.

The New Pitts Mortuary Annual Soul Stirring Gospel Musical and their commitment to the community allowed Sharon the ability to connect with gospel Legendary groups such

as Lee Williams & The Spiritual Q’C’s, Harvey Watkins Jr. & The Canton’s Spirituals, and The Williams Singers just to name a few.

Sharon “The Gospel Angel” Jordan has been nominated for: Radio Announcer of the year for The Rhythm of Gospel Awards 2024. The Rhythm of Gospel Music Awards Show is an Annual Event filled with a variety of innovative and exciting showcases, choir competitions, pageants and achievement galas, bringing in over 3,500 excited, tourists, church, social and civic groups, families and professionals throughout the entire USA, Canada, and Bahamas. The Rhythm of Gospel Music Award Show will spotlight 56+ categories of recognition through various Churches and Religious Groups, Business/Community Leaders, and Independent Gospel Music Artists, giving them the opportunity to network formally while congratulating trailblazers from various sectors of the music industry.

Cast your vote for Sharon “The Gospel Angel” Jordan online at www.therhythmofgospelawards.com. Online voting ends February 5, 2024.

Sharon’s Shows

“Taking You Higher” with “The Gospel Angel” Sharon Saturdays 6am-9am and Sundays 9am to 5pm