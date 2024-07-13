By Caleb Hoze

Sharon Jordan, also known as “The Gospel Angel,” is a unique radio show host. She board-ops her shows, a practice not normally done by other radio show hosts. To board-op (board operate) is to manage the sound mixing board, ensuring a clearer sound for a successful show. With skills like those, it’s no surprise that Jordan, who hosts “Taking You Higher” at WNOV radio, was recognized by the National and Independent Gospel Music Association, being named the Gospel Radio Announcer of the Year for 2024. While Jordan is enormously proud to have been awarded this title, she is even more proud knowing she makes a difference in her community.

As you might expect, Jordan’s love for gospel music started at church. She states, “I was brought up in the church.” She loved learning more about God, as she attended Sunday school and bible class. Not only did she study the Bible for God, but she also sang for Him. After her uncle discovered her ability to sing and trained her to be the phenomenal singer she is today, she joined her church’s choir. Later, she became the choir director. She also says that, ever since she was little, she wanted to be on the radio. These interests, along with her passion for God, are what motivated her to become a gospel radio host.

Though she is now known as the Gospel Angel, it was not always that way. Jordan embarked on her radio career learning the craft from Reverend Charles Green, also known as the Gospel Pilot, who was a gospel radio host at WNOV. When Reverend Green was preparing to leave the radio station, he told her she should continue his legacy, and named her the Gospel Angel.

Jordan is not only employed at WNOV– but she also has other interesting jobs, too. She works at New Pitts Mortuary as the mortuary cosmetologist, responsible for applying makeup to the recently deceased before a funeral service. She also works at the Clement J Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Jordan describes herself as outgoing, which she believes is the reason why she loves to share gospel music with others. She says, “I like to help people,” and she views gospel radio as a wonderful way to do that. She also enjoys other activities, like traveling, shopping, bowling, and watching movies.

Jordan was incredibly surprised when she found out about the award. She states, “When they announced that I won, I couldn’t believe that I was named the Gospel Radio Announcer of the Year.” The National and Independent Gospel Music Association had its 16th-anniversary celebration on June 21 -23 in Mobile, Alabama, and had hundreds of nominees for over 50 categories. Jordan was one of many in her category, but she left with the title of Gospel Announcer of the Year. This is a great accomplishment, but for Jordan, the awards are not the most rewarding part of doing gospel radio. Jordan says, “I do radio because I love blessing the people.”

Jordan applies the phrase “Taking You Higher” in her personal life, too, as she has goals for the future. She hopes to attend – or maybe even host, someday – the Stellar Awards, an award ceremony for gospel musicians. She believes in herself and believes others should do the same, stating, “You know who you are. Don’t try to be someone else… Walk in your own light.”

In August, Jordan will have been hosting “Taking You Higher” for 9 years, and she continues to enjoy what she does. She states, “I love what I do. I love inspiring, playing great gospel music for people, and uplifting people every Saturday and Sunday.”